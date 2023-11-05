Hamburg airport closed as police deal with hostage situation after man with child, 4, rams vehicle through gate

Hamburg airport in Germany is closed after an armed man in a car broke through the gates. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Hamburg airport has been closed to passengers and flights have been axed after a man with a child rammed his car through security and entered the premises.

The armed man broke through a gate with his car at around 8pm local time on Saturday and fired twice into the air with a weapon, federal police said.

He was also said to have thrown two burning bottles out of the vehicle.

No one is understood to have been injured but passengers are being urged not to travel to the airport.

It comes after the man's wife called police about a possible child abduction.

A stand-off has now lasted more than 12 hours, with a psychologist negotiating with the man.

There is no indication that other people could be harmed because the airport has been evacuated of all passengers, police said.

Police guard the scene of a security breach at the Hamburg Airport. Picture: Alamy

Hamburg police said on Twitter: "The car is still on the apron of Hamburg airport. We are currently assuming a custody dispute is the background to the operation.

"Our negotiators are in contact with the person in the car."

A spokesperson for the airport said at least 27 flights had been affected.

A statement read: "The situation at the airport remains unchanged, the police operation continues. Flight operations will remain suspended until further notice.

"The police ask all passengers and those collecting them NOT to come to the airport. The access roads are largely blocked off."