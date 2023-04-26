Hammer to Fall: Freddie Mercury's personal treasures including stage costumes and handwritten lyrics up for auction

26 April 2023, 19:44 | Updated: 26 April 2023, 19:47

1,500 items belonging late Queen singer Freddie Mercury's are going to auction, including handwritten lyrics, stage costumes and a Picasso portrait.
1,500 items belonging late Queen singer Freddie Mercury's are going to auction, including handwritten lyrics, stage costumes and a Picasso portrait. Picture: Alamy / Sotheby's / PA

By Chris Samuel

1,500 items belonging to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury are going to auction, including handwritten lyrics, a Picasso portrait, and a silver Tiffany & Co moustache comb.

The singer, born Farrokh Bulsara, amassed the collection over three decades and kept it all at his sprawling mansion the Garden Lodge, in Kensington, west London.

When the We Will Rock You singer died in 1991 aged 45, he left the house and the haul of costumes and beautiful objects to long-time friend Mary Austin.

The house has remained untouched for over 30 years, but many of its treasures will now go to the highest bidder.

Among the items is a crown modelled on that of St Edward with an accompanying red velvet cloak that Mercury donned for a performance of God Save the Queen at the end of the the band’s last ever live performance at Knebworth House in 1986.

Read more: Return from hell: First British civilians land back in UK after 'chaotic' evacuation from war-torn Sudan

Read more: ‘I’m committed to advancing peace’: Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill reveals she will attend King Charles’s coronation

Working lyrics to Queen anthem We are the Champions are also going under the hammer, and are expected to fetch as much as £300,000.

Mercury filled the Garden Lodge - his retreat from the outrageous flamboyance of his public personal - with precious trinkets, priceless paintings and other artworks.

Among the items is a crown modelled on that of St Edward with an accompanying red velvet cloak
Among the items is a crown modelled on that of St Edward with an accompanying red velvet cloak. Picture: Sotheby's/PA
Pablo Picasso portrait that was displayed above the breakfast table the kitchen
Pablo Picasso portrait that was displayed above the breakfast table in the kitchen. Picture: Sotheby's

He spent his final months at the house before his death on November 24 1991, 24 hours after confirming that he had Aids as he urged humanity to "join the fight against this terrible disease".

"For many years now, I have had the joy and privilege of living surrounded by all the wonderful things that Freddie sought out and so loved. But the years have passed, and the time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life," Austin said in a press statement released on Wednesday.

She added: "Freddie was an incredible and intelligent collector who showed us that there is beauty and fun and conversation to be found in everything; I hope this will be an opportunity to share all the many facets of Freddie, both public and private, and for the world to understand more about, and celebrate, his unique and beautiful spirit.

Mercury with Mary Austin at an after-party for Queen's Wembley concerts, Kensington Roof Gardens, London, 12th July 1986.
Mercury with Mary Austin at an after-party for Queen's Wembley concerts, Kensington Roof Gardens, London, 12th July 1986. Picture: Getty
Mercury performing on stage during the 1985 Live Aid concert.
Mercury performing on stage during the 1985 Live Aid concert. Picture: Alamy

The main exhibition will be at Sotheby’s London gallery in August, with all of the items from the house on display, followed by six auctions (three in London, and three online) in September.

David MacDonald, the head of single owner sales at Sotheby’s London, said: “Freddie Mercury’s collection is a manifestation of one extraordinary man’s creativity, taste and unerring eye for beauty, presenting so much more than just an exquisite selection of the very best examples by artists across centuries and countries.

“Like a Russian doll, Garden Lodge has revealed its layers of treasures over recent months, with the rich tapestry of objects we have discovered there taking us all on a glorious adventure through his imagination.

Mercury's outfit from his 39th birthday party held in Munich, Germany, 1985
Mercury's outfit from his 39th birthday party held in Munich, Germany, 1985. Picture: Sotheby's
Silver moustache comb from Tiffany and Co
Silver moustache comb from Tiffany and Co. Picture: PA

"Opening the door to the very special place that was Freddie Mercury’s home offers us the ultimate backstage pass into his world.”

Among the other items up for grabs are 11 watercolours by art deco artist Erté, an nineteenth-century painting by James Jacques Tissot of the artist’s muse, Kathleen Newton, Mercury's 1975 Martin D-35 acoustic guitar in its original case, a tiny Tiffany & Co silver moustache comb, a vintage bakelite rotary telephone, and ceremonial military-style jacket complete with imitation medals.

Oliver Barker, the chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, said: “Freddie Mercury’s sensational life has left us with a rich array of artistic moments that still move and astound us, a legacy that, like his music, will live on forever.”

Austin will donate some of the proceeds from the sale to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Schoolchildren defended the royal during their visit to Liverpool

'He's our king': Chanting schoolchildren drown out protesters as Charles and Camilla visit Liverpool

Suella Braverman wanted powers to rapidly deport illegal migrants

Controversial new powers to kick out illegal migrants in bid to stop small boat crossings backed by MPs

Breaking
The man died in the street in Brentford

Ten people arrested on suspicion of murder as man dies after 'break in' in West London

Andrew Marr has said that Robert Jenrick's speech in the Commons today was "one of the most hard-edged speeches on immigration any serving minister has ever made", but his doom-laden claims are refuted by the evidence.

Andrew Marr: Jenrick's doom-laden claims about the effects of migration are refuted by the evidence

Chris Pincher is standing down

Chris Pincher to step down at next election after 'groping' controversy led to Boris Johnson's downfall

Rubia Daniels who has been fixing up three houses she bought in Italy for just €3

‘It's a big task': Mum who bought three houses in Italy for just €3 finishes developing first home after four years

The first minister designate has announced she will attend the King's coronation next month.

‘I’m committed to advancing peace’: Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill reveals she will attend King Charles’s coronation

Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died aged 82

Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin dies aged 82

Heavily pregnant teacher, 35, Marelle Sturrock found dead at Glasgow home as cops hunt for missing person

Heavily-pregnant budding actress, 35, found dead at home as police hunt missing man

The bullet got stuck in the woman's clitoris

Woman shot in the clitoris by stray bullet while sitting in the living room at home, in 'unique case'

Over one million emergency food parcels were given to children over the past year, according to figures from the UK's largest food-bank provider.

Over one million emergency food parcels handed out to children for first time amid soaring grocery prices

Carl Hart and Nyle Creegan

Thug who robbed man at knifepoint told victim he was 'lucky to work for a living' rather than 'having to steal'

Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (left) has said he "can't remember" any racism or misogynistic behaviour during his three-decades long career in policing.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley 'can't remember any sexism or racism' during 30-year police career

Stephen Shanks, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday after completing the London Marathon.

'A loving husband and soulmate': London marathon runner dies 'out of the blue' while travelling home from race

RAF veteran Simon Nellist mauled to death in incident officially classed as 'provoked incident'

Shark attack that killed British tourist officially classed as 'provoked incident'

Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Tory party

Andrew Bridgen expelled from Conservative Party after comparing Covid jabs to Holocaust

Latest News

See more Latest News

The motorist was ignored by the passing officer

'Officer, please help me get to work!': Policeman ignores begging motorist as eco-zealots Just Stop Oil block road
Joe Calzaghe's ex faces jail for alleged smuggling

Joe Calzaghe's ex facing jail for smuggling £5 million of drug money into Dubai stuffed into luggage
Routine check-ups, fillings and root canal have all gone up in price

NHS dentist charges in England rise by 8.5% - see how much more you'll pay for each treatment
The couple split after Jelle Fresen was diagnosed with cancer

Teacher who dumped boyfriend after cancer diagnosis ran 'virtual marathon' instead of real course amid safety fears
Getaway driver Paul Russell jailed for 22 months for helping Thomas Cashman after he killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Fury as getaway driver who helped Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer will get new id after serving 22 month sentence
Harry has 'no idea' where he will sit for the King's coronation service

Prince Harry 'still in the dark' over seating plan on his flying visit to the UK for King Charles' Coronation
A British plane helped intercept a Russian spy plane

Moment British jet intercepts Russian spy plane caught on camera as it flew over Europe

Jasmine Hartin who admitted killing a police superintendent in Belize

Top Tory's daughter-in-law admits killing police chief with his own gun in Belize

Phillip Schofield (pictured with his arm around Timothy) said he no longer has a brother

Phillip Schofield's paedophile brother sacked from police three weeks after being convicted of 11 child sex offences
Anita Woodford

'Loving and kind' pensioner died when she fell from the back of an ambulance and hit her head

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is said to have been surprised by the claims

Prince William was 'completely unaware Prince Harry planned to reveal phone hacking payout until it was made public'
Harry's witness statement was published on Tuesday

Harry claims he was blocked in getting apology from Rupert Murdoch 'to ensure Charles would be accepted as King'
Prince Harry to 'sit 10 rows' behind other royals at coronation, insider claims

Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit