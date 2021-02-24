Hammersmith Bridge replacement ferry unlikely to start until summer

24 February 2021, 06:01

Cracks in the pedestals of Hammersmith led it being closed to vehicles in April 2019
Cracks in the pedestals of Hammersmith led it being closed to vehicles in April 2019. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Two firms have submitted detailed proposals to operate a ferry service while London's Hammersmith Bridge is closed, but the service is unlikely to begin before the summer.

Cracks in the pedestals of Hammersmith Bridge in the west of the capital led to motor vehicles being prohibited from using it in April 2019.

The 133-year-old cast iron structure deteriorated further during a heatwave, leading to it being closed to all users in August 2020.

City Cruises and Uber Boat by Thames Clippers are now bidding to provide a cross-river service for pedestrians and cyclists, Transport for London (TfL) said.

It is aimed at reducing journey times for people crossing the river, and will run between 6am and 10pm on weekdays, with a reduced timetable at weekends.

Fares are expected to mirror the cost of bus travel, at £1.55.

The winning bidder is due to be announced in March, with the service unlikely to begin before the summer.

TfL said the award of the contract is dependent on the Government agreeing to provide financial support for the ferries.

A Government taskforce was launched in September 2020 to develop plans to reopen the bridge.

TfL said it had already spent £16.7 million on the scheme, with a further £4 million committed to repair work taking place.

The transport body's head of major projects sponsorship David Rowe said: "We are working at pace to get a temporary ferry operating to ease the upheaval and inconvenience caused by the closure of Hammersmith Bridge.

"This ferry will restore the vital cross-river connection between Hammersmith and Barnes, and allow repair work to be done on Hammersmith Bridge at the same time.

"We look forward to appointing one of these shortlisted operators in the coming weeks and then having people on board boats as soon as possible."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The vehicle driven by Tiger Woods on the back of a truck in Los Angeles after he suffered leg injuries when the vehicle rolled over

Tiger Woods seriously injured in California crash

Patricia Broadway, left, and Leon Morris put the cover back after shutting the water off in Ms Broadway’s home in the East Dallas area

Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

The chancellor is reportedly planning to extend the stamp duty holiday by three months

Stamp duty holiday 'to be extended to end of June', report suggests
Tory MP Stephen McPartland responded angrily to the cladding crisis funding

Tory rebels urge ministers to get behind amendment to fire safety bill
A couple have been fined for breaching lockdown after a clown photoshoot on a bridge

Couple fined after bizarre clown photoshoot on bridge sparks emergency response
Tiger Woods Vehicle Crash

Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries in California car crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Appalled' doctor condemns Hancock's 'grossly offensive' PPE claims

'Appalled' doctor condemns Hancock's 'grossly offensive' PPE claims
CBI President 'optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension

CBI President 'very optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension
'PM has let us down so much I'll believe roadmap when I see it,' says hotel owner

'PM has let us down so much I'll believe roadmap when I see it,' says hotel owner
Labour has called on the Health Secretary to apologise

'Clearly there was a PPE shortage, Hancock should apologise,' Labour MP says
James O'Brien caller: Boris Johnson has thrown teachers under the bus

James O'Brien caller: Boris Johnson has thrown teachers under the bus
The Tory MP was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Government 'roadmap' out of lockdown based on 'dodgy assumptions'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London