East Londoner who 'disguised himself as a librarian' while urging TikTok followers to kill Jewish people jailed for 4 years

Hamza Alam. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A man who claimed he was an "online librarian" while encouraging followers to attack and kill Jewish people has been jailed for four years.

Hamza Alam, 22, from Romford, described himself as "merely an online librarian" to avoid being caught, according to prosecutors.

His TikTok videos were hostile to Jewish people, and he also made a post that encouraged viewers to attack and kill Jews in response to the war in Gaza.

He also celebrated the 9/11 attacks. One of his TikTok accounts, which was public, had 126 videos that had amassed 31,000 likes.

Alam created a shareable folder that included Islamic State propaganda and videos containing images of public floggings.

Alam had been convicted of three counts of disseminating a terrorist publication and one count of encouraging terrorism

He was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday.

Alam was arrested in June 2022 by counter-terrorism officers who had been looking into a Telegram discussion group, which counted Alam as one of its main contributors.

Prosecutors said police seized his phones, finding photographs in which his face had been superimposed onto Islamic State fighters.

TikTok there had been multiple breaches of community guidelines and that further breaches could result in account penalties.

Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's counter terrorism division, said: "Hamza Alam used social media platforms including TikTok to discuss, share and spread his vile extremist views.

"He also recklessly shared material that glorified the commission, preparation and acts of terrorism.

"Alam thought that by disguising his appearance and claiming he was merely an online librarian he would not be caught out - but he was wrong."

She added: "Posting such extreme and illegal material online poses a high risk of serious harm to the public through encouraging and inciting others into extremist activity, and it is only right that Alam has been brought to justice today."

