Hamza Yassin and dance partner Jowita Przystał win Strictly

Hamza embraced Jowata after the result was announced. Picture: BBC

By Adam Solomons

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał have won this year's Strictly Come Dancing crown.

He beat rivals Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton to the glitterball trophy.

They performed a salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez, a couple's choice to Jerusalema by Master KG and a show dance to Let's Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

The host of Animal Park, Let's Go For A Walk and Countryfile never had dance lessons before taking part in the contest.

But he soon became the bookies' favourite, overtaking Molly Rainford.

Hamza and Jowita pose for a promotional snap. Picture: BBC

BBC presenter Hamza tweeted in the run-up to the final: "Thank you to everyone who voted for Jowita and I, we are very grateful.

"This has been an extraordinary journey so far, and I hope you all enjoying watching the final.

"Lots of love Hamza and Jowita. X"