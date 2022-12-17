Lewis Goodall 7pm - 10pm
Hamza Yassin and dance partner Jowita Przystał win Strictly
17 December 2022, 21:46 | Updated: 17 December 2022, 21:58
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał have won this year's Strictly Come Dancing crown.
He beat rivals Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton to the glitterball trophy.
They performed a salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez, a couple's choice to Jerusalema by Master KG and a show dance to Let's Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.
The host of Animal Park, Let's Go For A Walk and Countryfile never had dance lessons before taking part in the contest.
But he soon became the bookies' favourite, overtaking Molly Rainford.
THEY DID IT! Your #Strictly 2022 winners are... Hamza and Jowita 🏆🪩@HamzaYassin3 pic.twitter.com/gvAocFzAEC— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 17, 2022
Wow !!! The public has voted @bbcstrictly #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/ARjgDVoz20— Motsi Mabuse (@MOTSI_MABUSE) December 17, 2022
BBC presenter Hamza tweeted in the run-up to the final: "Thank you to everyone who voted for Jowita and I, we are very grateful.
"This has been an extraordinary journey so far, and I hope you all enjoying watching the final.
"Lots of love Hamza and Jowita. X"