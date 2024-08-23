Family release first picture of Hannah Lynch with father Mike, as friends pay tribute to teen after superyacht tragedy

Hannah Lynch and her father Mike both died in the tragedy. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The family of Mike and Hannah Lynch have released a photo of them together, after the teenager was confirmed to have died alongside her father in the Bayesian superyacht tragedy.

Hannah, 18, was the last person whose body was retrieved from the yacht on Friday, after it sank in the early hours of Monday morning.

The body of her father, British tech tycoon Mike, had already been taken from the wreckage, along with Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo. The ship's cook Recaldo Thomas was confirmed to have died earlier in the week.

Her mother - Mike Lynch's wife - Angela Bacares was among 15 people who survived.

Hannah had recently finished Latymer Upper School, West London and received her A-level results, was due to study at Oxford University in the autumn.

A spokesperson for the Lynch family said: "The Lynch family is devastated, in shock and is being comforted and supported by family and friends. Their thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy. They would like to sincerely thank the Italian coastguard, emergency services and all those who helped in the rescue. Their one request now is that their privacy be respected at this time of unspeakable grief."

Hannah and Mike Lynch. Picture: Handout

Tributes poured in from those who knew her after her death was confirmed.

Katya Lewis, her friend, said: “The love Hannah had for everything she held dear was passionate and pure. She had a warm and beautiful soul.

"Being with Hannah made me feel whole and happy. She is the most special friend anyone could ask for and I will always love Hannah."

Jon Mitropoulos-Monk, Head of English at Latymer Upper, praised Ms Lynch's intelligence and character.

He said: "I’ve never taught someone who combined sky-high intellectual ability with warmth and enthusiasm in the way Hannah did. She lit up the classroom with her energy, passion for learning and sheer intelligence (though never with a hint of arrogance). One of the best English students in the country, she scored 100 per cent in her English Literature GCSE.

"By age 16, she’d read Joyce, Faulkner and Nabokov. Beyond that, she devoured the writings of Angela Carter, Joseph Conrad and John Donne. She loved literature, learning and life. She was so excited to start studying English at Oxford, a goal she had worked so hard towards.

"When she got her place, she sought out every single member of the Latymer Upper English Department to thank them individually and give them a hug. She achieved everything she did with extraordinary levels of grace and fortitude that few others can say they possess. I taught Hannah for four years. I will remember her for what she taught me: kindness, compassion and commitment."

Italian firefighter divers work at the site of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Divers searching the wreck of the superyacht Bayesian that sank off Sicily on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The group of survivors were picked up in a life raft by a nearby boat after firing a flare into the night sky.

Now, the Prosecutor's Office of Termini Imerese, led by Ambrogio Cartosio, said it is investigating the reasons behind the sinking.

Authorities have said they are now 'investigating shipwreck and multiple counts of culpable manslaughter' after the boat capsized off the coast near Palermo, Sicily, shortly before 5am on Monday.

Mike Lynch leaves the Rolls Building in London following the civil case over his £8.4 billion sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011. Picture: Alamy

The prosecutor's office has announced a press conference is set to take place on Saturday morning to provide an update.

It's been suggested the boat sank in as little as 60 seconds, based on eye-witness reports.

Italian Coastguard has said the search for Mike Lynch's missing daughter "has not been easy".

Vincenzo Zagarola likened conditions in the sunken superyacht to an "18-storey building full of water".

"From the first moment it has not been easy or quick to inspect the boat," he told the PA news agency.

"Think of an 18-storey building full of water."

The body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the superyacht Bayesian, was recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday.

The boat trip was a celebration of Mr Lynch's acquittal in a fraud case in the US. The businessman, who founded the software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud relating to its 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

A decision on whether to raise the sunken yacht from the seabed is "not on the agenda", but will be in the future, a spokesman from the Italian Coastguard has said.