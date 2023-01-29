Man in his 20s stabbed in Harrods 'during fight over watch' as witness describes 'pools of blood'

Officers said they found a man with 'stab/slash' injuries at Harrods after 7.30pm. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A man was stabbed in Harrods during a 'fight over a watch' and has been hospitalised for his wounds.

Police were called to the Knightsbridge department store after 7.30pm last night after the alleged incident in the menswear section.

The 29-year-old was targeted for his Louis Vuitton timepiece, according to unconfirmed reports on social media.

His wounds are not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

No arrests have yet been made and police are still looking for the culprit.

The incident reportedly took place in the menswear section. Picture: Alamy

Eyewitness Ronnie Chopra told MailOnline he was shopping nearby with his young daughter.

He said: "Whilst we were leaving we saw the blood on the floor and my daughter unknowingly walked through the blood.

"It's shocking that this can occur inside a store.

"And Harrods, no less, which is probably the most well known department store in the world."

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “Police were called at 7.33pm on Saturday to reports of a fight inside the Harrods store in Brompton Road, Knightsbridge.

"Officers attended and found a 29-year-old man with stab/slash wounds.

“Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101."