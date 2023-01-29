Man in his 20s stabbed in Harrods 'during fight over watch' as witness describes 'pools of blood'

29 January 2023, 18:14

Officers said they found a man with 'stab/slash' injuries at Harrods after 7.30pm
Officers said they found a man with 'stab/slash' injuries at Harrods after 7.30pm. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A man was stabbed in Harrods during a 'fight over a watch' and has been hospitalised for his wounds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the Knightsbridge department store after 7.30pm last night after the alleged incident in the menswear section.

The 29-year-old was targeted for his Louis Vuitton timepiece, according to unconfirmed reports on social media.

His wounds are not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

No arrests have yet been made and police are still looking for the culprit.

Read more: Alleged Holocaust denier arrested after 'keeping British girls in cellar for nine months' pictured for first time

Read more: New 'proof' Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre is real despite Ghislaine Maxwell claims

The incident reportedly took place in the menswear section
The incident reportedly took place in the menswear section. Picture: Alamy

Eyewitness Ronnie Chopra told MailOnline he was shopping nearby with his young daughter.

He said: "Whilst we were leaving we saw the blood on the floor and my daughter unknowingly walked through the blood.

"It's shocking that this can occur inside a store.

"And Harrods, no less, which is probably the most well known department store in the world."

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “Police were called at 7.33pm on Saturday to reports of a fight inside the Harrods store in Brompton Road, Knightsbridge.

"Officers attended and found a 29-year-old man with stab/slash wounds.

“Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli paramilitary border police stand next to the family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed several people in an attack on Friday outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem

Israel prepares to demolish home of Palestinian gunman

A tribute to Andrew Bagshaw during a service in Kyiv, Ukraine

Friends remember volunteer killed trying to help civilians in Ukraine

Tom Landon has been arrested by police in Austria

Alleged Holocaust denier arrested after 'keeping British girls in cellar for nine months' pictured for first time

Dame Esther received a DBE in 2015

Dame Esther Rantzen 'staying optimistic' after being diagnosed with lung cancer

Gregory Allen Howard

Remember The Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies aged 70

A woman holds a photo of far-right activist Rasmus Paludan during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul

Turkey issues Europe travel warning after protests

Mr Gove admitted Government rules were exploited

Gove: Government rules were exploited leading to the Grenfell fire - I am sorry

Tyre Nichols

Memphis police disband unit that beat black driver Tyre Nichols to death

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder

Boy, 16, charged with murder as tributes pour in for 15-year-old Holly Newton stabbed to death in Northumberland

Rishi Sunak is planning "hospitals at home"

FaceTime will see you now: Govt plans video call check ups to create 'hospitals at home' in bid to solve NHS crisis

Nadhim Zahawi apologised only to his family over his sacking

Zahawi responds to sacking by praising himself and apologises only to his family

Mourners at the funeral of an Israeli couple killed in a gun attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

Rescue workers at the scene

40 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in Pakistan

Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi

Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

Tunisians protest again President Kais Saied

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy

Charles is said to be keen on bringing Harry to his coronation in May

Charles 'wants Harry at his coronation despite bombshell memoir and William fears - and weighs up his own interview'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The new Czech President

Retired army general Petr Pavel wins election to become Czech president

Tom Verlaine

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies aged 73

An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem

Israel to ‘strengthen’ settlements after shooting attacks

Firefighters are set to strike next month after a vote on Monday

Cleaners 'will respond to 999 calls' during firefighters strike, bosses say

The general said he predicted war with Taiwan in two years' time

US and China 'will go to war in 2025', American general warns as Taiwan tensions continue

Donald Trump

Trump says he’s ‘more committed than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House run

Israeli police

Two Israelis injured after teenager opens fire in east Jerusalem

The UN report slammed the UK's justice system

Black British people 'living in fear' due to structural and systemic racism, UN report states
The back of the picture reportedly proves it has not been doctored

New 'proof' Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre is real despite Ghislaine Maxwell claims
Israel Palestinians

Israeli paramedics say two wounded in new Jerusalem attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit