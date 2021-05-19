Harry and Meghan announce plans to build community relief centre in India

Harry and Meghan's foundation is going to build a community relief centre in India. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation is to build a community relief centre in India.

The project, announced on Harry and Meghan's third wedding anniversary, is part of their non-profit organisation's partnership with World Central Kitchen.

A statement on the Archewell website said: "As part of our ongoing philanthropic partnership, Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen are announcing plans today to build our next community relief centre in India, which is facing a devastating second wave of Covid-19."

The centre will be built in Mumbai.

It will be the third relief centre for the organisations, following those in Dominica and Puerto Rico.

The website said: "Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen will establish our latest community relief centre in Mumbai, India, which is also home to Myna Mahila, an Indian organisation focused on women's health and employment opportunities that the Duchess of Sussex has long supported."

It added: "The purpose of these centres is to provide relief and resilience (as well as healing and strength) for the communities in which they're based.

"During future crises, these centres can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens - or vaccination sites - and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families."

