Harry and Meghan announce plans to build community relief centre in India

19 May 2021, 15:32 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 15:43

Harry and Meghan's foundation is going to build a community relief centre in India
Harry and Meghan's foundation is going to build a community relief centre in India. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation is to build a community relief centre in India.

The project, announced on Harry and Meghan's third wedding anniversary, is part of their non-profit organisation's partnership with World Central Kitchen.

A statement on the Archewell website said: "As part of our ongoing philanthropic partnership, Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen are announcing plans today to build our next community relief centre in India, which is facing a devastating second wave of Covid-19."

The centre will be built in Mumbai.

Read more: PM: 'Increasing confidence' vaccines work against variants, including Indian strain

Read more: UK travel rules: Can I holiday abroad and which countries are allowing Brits to enter?

It will be the third relief centre for the organisations, following those in Dominica and Puerto Rico.

The website said: "Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen will establish our latest community relief centre in Mumbai, India, which is also home to Myna Mahila, an Indian organisation focused on women's health and employment opportunities that the Duchess of Sussex has long supported."

It added: "The purpose of these centres is to provide relief and resilience (as well as healing and strength) for the communities in which they're based.

"During future crises, these centres can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens - or vaccination sites - and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families."

Read more: Princess Beatrice pregnant with first child, Buckingham Palace announces

Latest News

See more Latest News

An Israeli artillery unit fires towards targets in the Gaza Strip

Biden urges ‘significant de-escalation’ in Netanyahu call

Nick Adderley (left) has complained that many graduates entering the police have "no life experience". File image.

Recruits lack life experience and don't want to work nights, police chief says
Spanish army and Guardia Civil officers take positions next to the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta

What is behind the surge in migrants reaching Spain’s Ceuta enclave?
Migrants arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain

Spain’s African enclave struggles to handle migrant influx

Two chairs rest on the sand at a nearly empty beach in Albufeira, in Portugal’s southern Algarve region

EU takes step towards relaxing tourism travel for fully vaccinated visitors
Belgian Federal Police released an undated photo of Jurgen Conings on Wednesday as the manhunt continued.

Manhunt for 'heavily armed' Belgian soldier who threatened top virologist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Australia Trade deal: 'Our meat won't dump on your market'

Australia is not going to be able to replace British beef amid trade deal
The caller explained why he thought Spain's lockdown was more effective

Caller explains why Spain's 'strict' lockdown is superior to the UK's
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Additional 'green list' countries could be announced from early June, minister says
James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant

James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

The warning was issued amid claims of mixed messaging from the Government

'Summer is not off': Travel expert accused Government of 'mixed messaging'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London