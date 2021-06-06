Harry and Meghan baby girl: Will she have a title and where is she in line of succession?

Harry and Meghan have welcomed their second child, a little girl name Lilibet. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday the safe arrival of their new baby girl - but where will she sit in the line of secession?

The latest arrival to the Royal Family and the second child of Meghan and Harry was born on Friday in California, weighing 7lb 11oz.

She has been called Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor - a direct nod to the youngster's grandmother and great-grandmother.

The little girl is a sister for the couple's first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who recently turned two.

She has been born and will grow up in America, but where will she sit in the line of succession for the British throne?

Harry and Meghan released this picture to announced the pregnancy. Picture: PA

Where will Lili be in the royal line of succession?

She is eighth-in-line to the throne, after the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry and their brother Archie in line to the throne.

She the most senior royal in the current line of succession to be born overseas and, like Archie, will grow up thousands of miles away from the rest of the royal family.

Harry retained his place in the line of succession despite quitting royal life, and dropping his HRH style.

With the arrival of Harry and Meghan's new addition to the family, the Duke of York, who was born second in line in 1960, has moved down to ninth place.

Andrew stopped carrying out royal duties in 2019 following his controversial Newsnight interview over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, has moved to 10th in line.

His youngest, Princess Eugenie, has fallen out of the top 10 to become 11th in line, and her son August has moved to 12th place, the Earl of Wessex to 13th place and the Princess Royal to 16th.

There will be further changes in the autumn when Beatrice's baby arrives and becomes 11th in line.

Lili is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild, and the first of the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh's great-grandchildren to be born since Philip's death in April.

The Queen's great-grandchildren are: Savannah and Isla Phillips; George, Charlotte and Louis; Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall; Archie and his sister, and August Brooksbank.

What title will the Meghan and Harry's baby have?

They will not be entitled, at this stage, to be an HRH nor a prince or a princess due to rules set out more than 100 years ago by George V.

This is the same as what would have happened pre-Megxit.

The baby is entitled to be a Lord or a Lady.

However Harry and Meghan will again opt to style their second-born a plain Master, like Archie, or a Miss, with the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.