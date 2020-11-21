Harry and Meghan hand keys to Frogmore Cottage to Princess Eugenie

21 November 2020, 06:41

Harry and Meghan are letting Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live in Frogmore Cottage while they are in LA
Harry and Meghan are letting Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live in Frogmore Cottage while they are in LA. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have handed the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, it has been confirmed.

Harry and Meghan said they were "delighted" to give their home to Eugenie and Jack, who are just months away from welcoming their first child and moved into the Windsor property around two weeks ago.

The move was discussed with other members of the Royal family, and Harry and Meghan will remain financially responsible for it, according to ITV News.

Frogmore cottage was gifted to the couple by the Queen when they were married, and they will share the space with Eugenie and Jack when they visit the UK.

The Sussexes are said to have had furniture and other personal items shipped to their new home in LA in the "dead of night", sparking fears they will never be returning to the UK permanently.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day. Picture: PA

A source said: “Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. They definitely did not want to be seen.

“Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return.

“It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the US perhaps permanently.

Harry and Eugenie are understood to be close, with the cousins growing up under the media glare.

In September, it was reported the Sussexes had repaid £2.4 million of taxpayers money to the Sovereign Grant, after their quitting as working Royals sparked outrage.

Last June, campaigners called for a parliamentary inquiry to be launched after the cost to refurbish their home was revealed.

Campaign group Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, questioned why the funds had been "thrown" at Meghan and Harry's residence while public services were under financial pressure.

Following the announcement, Graham Smith of Republic said: "Harry should have paid this bill from the outset, rather than expecting the taxpayer to stump up the cash.

"They've now paid for the refurbishment while continuing to use the home whenever they stay in the UK.

"Their statement claims the cottage is the Queen's property, which is untrue.

"It belongs to the Crown Estate, which is there to raise revenue for the treasury, so we have a right to know what rent they are paying for the place."

The building underwent major work for the couple and their baby son Archie, however all of the fixtures and fittings were paid for privately by the duke and duchess.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President-elect Joe Biden

Biden could announce cabinet picks as soon as next week

Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life

Japan hits third-straight day of record coronavirus cases

Brazil Supermarket Death

Death on eve of Brazil’s Black Consciousness Day sparks fury

Mall Incident Wisconsin

Eight injured in Wisconsin mall shooting as police search for suspect
Trump

Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win

Virus Outbreak Trump Jr.

Trump’s eldest son tests positive for coronavirus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

How does the Oxford vaccine work and what are the trial results so far?
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does lockdown 2 end in England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel

Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel
Sadiq Khan: A lot of life replicates The Thick of It with aggressive people in power

Sadiq Khan: A lot of life replicates The Thick of It with aggressive people in power
'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'

'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'
A former adviser to the Home Secretary denied the allegations

'I never heard her raise her voice'- Former Priti Patel adviser denies bullying allegations
Dame Cressida Dick paid tribute to Sgt Matt Ratana

Met chief pays tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana and issues more officers with search wands
The caller was speaking to LBC after Boris Johnson announced a £16.5bn budget boost

'There is always money for war' - History teacher speaks about defence budget boost

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London