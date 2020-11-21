Harry and Meghan hand keys to Frogmore Cottage to Princess Eugenie

Harry and Meghan are letting Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live in Frogmore Cottage while they are in LA. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have handed the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, it has been confirmed.

Harry and Meghan said they were "delighted" to give their home to Eugenie and Jack, who are just months away from welcoming their first child and moved into the Windsor property around two weeks ago.

The move was discussed with other members of the Royal family, and Harry and Meghan will remain financially responsible for it, according to ITV News.

Frogmore cottage was gifted to the couple by the Queen when they were married, and they will share the space with Eugenie and Jack when they visit the UK.

The Sussexes are said to have had furniture and other personal items shipped to their new home in LA in the "dead of night", sparking fears they will never be returning to the UK permanently.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day. Picture: PA

A source said: “Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. They definitely did not want to be seen.

“Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return.

“It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the US perhaps permanently.

Harry and Eugenie are understood to be close, with the cousins growing up under the media glare.

In September, it was reported the Sussexes had repaid £2.4 million of taxpayers money to the Sovereign Grant, after their quitting as working Royals sparked outrage.

Last June, campaigners called for a parliamentary inquiry to be launched after the cost to refurbish their home was revealed.

Campaign group Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, questioned why the funds had been "thrown" at Meghan and Harry's residence while public services were under financial pressure.

Following the announcement, Graham Smith of Republic said: "Harry should have paid this bill from the outset, rather than expecting the taxpayer to stump up the cash.

"They've now paid for the refurbishment while continuing to use the home whenever they stay in the UK.

"Their statement claims the cottage is the Queen's property, which is untrue.

"It belongs to the Crown Estate, which is there to raise revenue for the treasury, so we have a right to know what rent they are paying for the place."

The building underwent major work for the couple and their baby son Archie, however all of the fixtures and fittings were paid for privately by the duke and duchess.