New teaser for Harry and Meghan Netflix doc accusing press of ‘dirty games’ features Katie Price court appearance

By Kit Heren

The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary uses footage of photographers waiting for Katie Price outside Crawley Maigistrates Court in December last year.

Just days after an image in the previous teaser was shown to be a line up of photographers at a Harry Potter premier, LBC has discovered that frames in the latest teaser are actually from a court appearance by the glamour model when she was being sentenced for drink driving.

A brief frame in the latest trailer shows a crowd of photographers rushing towards a blue building which is clearly identifiable as Crawley Magistrates Court.

LBC trawled archive footage which showed unmistakable similarities between the Netflix trailer and the original footage of Price at court.

The Netflix footage (left) and Katie Price leaving court (right). Picture: Netflix/PA

The similarities include::

A cameraman wearing a grey jumper appears in both clips using what appears to be the same piece of equipment.

A woman dressed in black in a Covid mask at the entrance to the court who is the same in both clips

The lettering of Crawley Magistrates court is flipped on the outside of the building.

Ms Price had turned up to the court in a distinctive blue coat which is not seen in the teaser.

During the brief clip Harry says 'I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Footage of Katie Price arriving in court, with a masked man to her right. Picture: PA

The masked man in the Harry & Meghan trailer, with footage reversed. Picture: Netflix

The grey-jumpered cameraman in the Netflix footage. Picture: Netflix

The grey-jumpered man in the Katie Price appearance. Picture: PA

Harry and Ms Markle have never appeared publicly at Crawley Magistrates Court, as far as LBC is aware.

Several people have taken to social media to question the use of the footage, as well as other parts of the trailer.

Another short clip in the latest Netflix trailer that makes it seem as if Harry and Meghan are being hounded by photographers actually shows a Getty images video of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer leaving to begin a prison term, filmed in 2019.

And producers use a split-second clip of Kate Middleton surrounded by photographers outside her flat in Chelsea in 2007.

The future royal - who was working as an accessories buyer at fashion brand Jigsaw at the time - is seen walking along the street outside her home.

The then 25-year-old had been in a relationship with Prince William for seven years at the time the video footage was taken.

LBC has contacted Netflix for comment.

One person wrote online: “They were never chased by the paparazzi.“The footage is either from royal events or from Diana & Catherine being harassed. This couple is unbelievably disingenuous.

Another posted: “passing off a photo taken 5 years before they even met as "press intrusion" is just so lazy and unprofessional.

“But then again, they never were hounded by the press. She had to hound them.”

Harry and Meghan in the trailer. Picture: Twitter @netflix

A third posted: “Is there anything in this show that actually relates to them? “So far we’ve had pics from the Harry Potter premiere in 2011, pics of Harry with his ex-gf & footage of what Diana & Catherine had to endure. Yet this is Harry and Meghan’s story?!”

The documentary purports to show the harsh treatment the prince and Ms Markle received at the hands of the British press during her time in the UK.

Harry says in the new clip, released on Monday, that the press' relationship with the royal family is "a dirty game". He adds" "there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories."

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

Another talking head adds: "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas." A second person interviewed for the documentary says the criticism of Meghan was "about hatred" and "race".

The docu-series on the couple will hit screens on December 8 and 15.

Today's clip, the latest to be released promoting the show, says the series "explores the span of their relationship".

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’” Harry reflects in the trailer.

In further scenes in the short video clip, Meghan can be seen sobbing to the camera as she becomes overwhelmed with emotion.

Harry and Ms Markle have been embroiled in a public dispute with the rest of the royal family for several years. The royal couple left the UK in January 2020.