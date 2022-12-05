Exclusive

New teaser for Harry and Meghan Netflix doc accusing press of ‘dirty games’ features Katie Price court appearance

5 December 2022, 14:38 | Updated: 5 December 2022, 15:50

By Kit Heren

The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary uses footage of photographers waiting for Katie Price outside Crawley Maigistrates Court in December last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just days after an image in the previous teaser was shown to be a line up of photographers at a Harry Potter premier, LBC has discovered that frames in the latest teaser are actually from a court appearance by the glamour model when she was being sentenced for drink driving.

A brief frame in the latest trailer shows a crowd of photographers rushing towards a blue building which is clearly identifiable as Crawley Magistrates Court.

LBC trawled archive footage which showed unmistakable similarities between the Netflix trailer and the original footage of Price at court.

The Netflix footage (left) and Katie Price leaving court (right)
The Netflix footage (left) and Katie Price leaving court (right). Picture: Netflix/PA

The similarities include::

  • A cameraman wearing a grey jumper appears in both clips using what appears to be the same piece of equipment.
  • A woman dressed in black in a Covid mask at the entrance to the court who is the same in both clips
  • The lettering of Crawley Magistrates court is flipped on the outside of the building.

Ms Price had turned up to the court in a distinctive blue coat which is not seen in the teaser.

During the brief clip Harry says 'I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Footage of Katie Price arriving in court
Footage of Katie Price arriving in court, with a masked man to her right. Picture: PA
The masked man in the Harry & Meghan trailer
The masked man in the Harry & Meghan trailer, with footage reversed. Picture: Netflix
The grey-jumpered cameraman in the Netflix footage
The grey-jumpered cameraman in the Netflix footage. Picture: Netflix
The grey-jumpered man in the Katie Price appearance
The grey-jumpered man in the Katie Price appearance. Picture: PA

Harry and Ms Markle have never appeared publicly at Crawley Magistrates Court, as far as LBC is aware.

Several people have taken to social media to question the use of the footage, as well as other parts of the trailer.

Another short clip in the latest Netflix trailer that makes it seem as if Harry and Meghan are being hounded by photographers actually shows a Getty images video of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer leaving to begin a prison term, filmed in 2019.

And producers use a split-second clip of Kate Middleton surrounded by photographers outside her flat in Chelsea in 2007.

The future royal - who was working as an accessories buyer at fashion brand Jigsaw at the time - is seen walking along the street outside her home.

The then 25-year-old had been in a relationship with Prince William for seven years at the time the video footage was taken.

LBC has contacted Netflix for comment.

One person wrote online: “They were never chased by the paparazzi.“The footage is either from royal events or from Diana & Catherine being harassed. This couple is unbelievably disingenuous.

Another posted: “passing off a photo taken 5 years before they even met as "press intrusion" is just so lazy and unprofessional.

“But then again, they never were hounded by the press. She had to hound them.”

1
Harry and Meghan in the trailer. Picture: Twitter @netflix

A third posted: “Is there anything in this show that actually relates to them? “So far we’ve had pics from the Harry Potter premiere in 2011, pics of Harry with his ex-gf & footage of what Diana & Catherine had to endure. Yet this is Harry and Meghan’s story?!”

The documentary purports to show the harsh treatment the prince and Ms Markle received at the hands of the British press during her time in the UK.

Harry says in the new clip, released on Monday, that the press' relationship with the royal family is "a dirty game". He adds" "there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories."

Another talking head adds: "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas." A second person interviewed for the documentary says the criticism of Meghan was "about hatred" and "race".

Read more: It’s a dirty game': Harry slams royal hierarchy and claims stories were 'leaked and planted' about him and Meghan

Read more: 'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

The docu-series on the couple will hit screens on December 8 and 15.

Today's clip, the latest to be released promoting the show, says the series "explores the span of their relationship".

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’” Harry reflects in the trailer.

In further scenes in the short video clip, Meghan can be seen sobbing to the camera as she becomes overwhelmed with emotion.

Harry and Ms Markle have been embroiled in a public dispute with the rest of the royal family for several years. The royal couple left the UK in January 2020.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The deserted Glasgow Christmas market

Shoppers rushed out of Christmas market after 'two hurt in gas canister explosion'

Damage caused by a Russian strike in the Ukrainian village of Novosofiivka

Ukraine reports new barrage of widespread Russian strikes

Sex for rent

One-in-ten poor female renters have been propositioned for ‘sex for rent’ by predatory landlords

1

Millions of employees will be able to ask for flexible working on day one of new job under new legislation

Chinese leaders led by President Xi Jinping receive the body of former leader Jiang Zemin

China Communist Party chiefs pay respects to former leader Jiang Zemin

A woman who left her baby to die later sold his clothing on Facebook

Mother left baby with skull fracture to die in 27 degree heat as she shopped, before selling his clothes on Facebook

1

It’s a dirty game': Harry slams royal hierarchy and claims stories were 'leaked and planted' about him and Meghan

Ukraine is suspected to be behind the attacks

Russian nuke bombers 'damaged in suspected Ukrainian drone strike on airbase'

A Ukrainian serviceman flies a drone during an operation against Russian positions at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region

Unexplained blasts reported at two Russian military bases

James Grimes had just '30 seconds' left when he was rescued after falling off a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico

Cruise ship passenger reveals how he survived 20 hours overboard fighting off jellyfish and eating bamboo

Rescue workers search the Jukskei River in Johannesburg

Search for missing Johannesburg worshippers as flood death toll reaches 14

The sought after energy saving homeware products are being listed on eBay for hundreds more than their list price

Cash saving gadgets like heated airers and air fryers selling for £1,000 online as families face cost-of-living Christmas
Sudanese demonstrators attend a rally in Khartoum to demand the return to civilian rule a year after a military coup

Sudanese generals and pro-democracy group sign framework deal

Belgium Attacks Trial

10 go on trial over 2016 Brussels suicide attacks

Raheem Sterling flew back from Qatar following the break in

Raiders steal £300k of watches from England star Raheem Sterling's home as 'no threat of violence' police say

A TV report of a North Korea military exercise in October

North Korea fires artillery near border in warning to South Korea

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer wants to abolish the Lords

Labour to scrap 'indefensible' House of Lords in first term under new plans to shake up constitution
The pub industry issued the stark warning ahead of Christmas

Stark warning of 'lethal' threat to pubs with many facing closure without energy bill support
Japan Child Abuse

Three teachers arrested amid Japan nursery abuse claims

A level three alert for cold weather has been issued for England

Britain braced for snow with severe cold weather alert issued as people urged to heat homes to at least 18C
Onlookers were horrified by the brawl, which saw the man in high-vis wrestle away a huge zombie knife

Terrifying moment man attacked with huge zombie knife in London street attack

Camila Rose Burns remains on a ventilator in Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool

Father's agony as daughter fights for life from Strep A as Downing Street warns parents to look out for symptoms
Israel Palestinians

Palestinians say man killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Villagers stand on an area covered in volcanic ash from Mount Semeru

Search under way after volcanic eruption buries Indonesian island homes

Amber Heard is seeking a new trial months after losing to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard demands new trial months after $10m defamation verdict, claiming original case excluded therapy notes
Beijing residents queue for routine Covid tests

China eases virus controls, but gives no indication of end to ‘zero Covid’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan
Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths
nadhim zahawi nurses

Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses
Raise wages NHS

'A country full of hypocrites!': Caller rages over refusal to raise wages in public service
Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election
James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit