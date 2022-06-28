Harry and Meghan seen driving to Oprah's California mansion

28 June 2022, 07:48

Harry and Meghan were seen driving to visit Oprah's Montecito mansion
Harry and Meghan were seen driving to visit Oprah's Montecito mansion. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted driving to visit Oprah’s Montecito mansion last weekend, it has emerged.

The couple went to the sprawling property in Montecito on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by a woman reported to be actress Janina Gavankar.

DailyMail.com said the couple spent around an hour at the estate.

The visit has prompted speculation that the couple could be preparing for another interview with Oprah.

The couple’s visit comes less than 18 months after their controversial chat with the talk show host made headlines around the world, and sparked a royal racism scandal.

The interview sparked a rare intervention by the Queen, who said that “recollections may vary.” The Duke of Cambridge was asked about the interview shortly after the special and said “we are not a racist family.”

The couple visited the UK to take part in the Queen’s platinum Jubilee celebrations less than three weeks ago. The couple were photographed watching Trooping the Colour from a window overlooking Horse Guards Parade.

During the visit the Queen was introduced to her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time.

