Harry and Meghan blast senior members of British press as they 'step back'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to 'step back' from royal duties. Picture: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aimed a blast at senior figures in the British press as they announced they wanted to step back from their royal duties.

They accused senior royal correspondents in the British media of ‘misreporting’, said they would hand-pick young up-and-coming reporters to cover their work, and announced they would focus on delivering news on their own media channels.

In a statement on their website, the couple said: “Regrettably, stories that may have been filed accurately by royal correspondents are also often edited or rewritten by media editorial teams to present false impressions.

Part of the couple's statement where they criticise the British press. Picture: LBC News

They said that it was a ‘misconception’ that Britain’s Royal correspondents should be regarded around the world as a credible source for the work of members of the Royal Family and their private lives.

Last year Harry launched into heavy criticism of newspaper stories about him and his wife.

He said in October on a tour in South Africa: “Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.'

Referring to Press coverage of the death of his mother, Princess Diana, the duke said his "deepest fear is history repeating itself."