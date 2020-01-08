Breaking News

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they plan to "step back" as senior royals and intend to become financially independent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement they "intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent."

They also said they "plan to balance [their] time between the United Kingdom and North America."

A full statement from the royal couple reads: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

Royal Commentator and author Phil Dampier told LBC News the Queen will be "absolutely devastated."

He said: "It's sensational news but it's not actually that surprising when you look back over the last year because they've clearly been struggling with their royal role.

"I think the Queen is going to be absolutely devastated, whichever way you dress this up and say that it's done with the Queen's permission or with her blessing.

"I just don't believe that and she'll be absolutely crestfallen by this. It's the last thing she needed after the year she had last year with Prince Andrew and with him stepping back from royal duties."

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: "People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William and has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case."

The move follows weeks of speculation about their future following an extended break in Canada over the festive period.

Last October, the royal pair featured in an emotional ITV documentary in which they spoke about the pressures they have faced and family rifts they have endured.

In a separate move, the duke issued a statement that condemned the media and accused some of the press of bullying his wife.

