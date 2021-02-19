Harry and Meghan: Which titles have the Sussexes lost?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost some of their official titles. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been stripped of the royal patronages given to them by the Queen - but what exactly have they lost and what are they allowed to keep?

It was confirmed on Friday that Harry and Meghan would be permanently stepping back from royal duties as they pursue personal and financial freedom in the US.

The decision has come at a cost and has left the Queen and other royals "saddened", but a Buckingham Palace statement said they remained "much-loved members of the family" regardless.

The question asked by many is what exactly does this choice mean for the couple and the titles bestowed on them as royals?

Prince Harry will lose his honorary military titles. Picture: PA Images

Which titles has Harry lost?

A former officer who served on the frontline in Afghanistan, the Duke of Sussex will lose his military titles.

He is no longer the Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, or Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving.

He has also had to relinquish his role as president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

It is reported that Harry, who has always been passionate about the military, was eager to retain his formal links with the UK's Armed Forces.

He will also lose sports titles, including his role as patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League - roles which he took over from the Queen in 2017.

In January, Harry's third three-year term as patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust also came to an end.

The Duke of Sussex will continue his patronage of the Invictus Games Foundation. Picture: PA Images

What can Harry keep?

He has so far retained private patronages or presidencies of African Parks, Dolen Cymru, the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, MapAction, Rhino Conservation Botswana charity, Sentebale, and WellChild.

He will also keep his current role in the Invictus Games.

It is not yet known whether Harry will retain his two other rugby-related patronages of the Rugby Football Union All Schools Programme and the Rugby Football Union Injured Players Foundation.

Meghan will lose her two royal titles but retain her patronage of Smart Works. Picture: PA Images

What does Meghan get to keep?

The Queen handed Meghan two royal patronages in 2019, but the duchess loses these: The Royal National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Meghan also has to give up her role as vice-president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

She keeps her two private patronages: Smart Works and animal charity Mayhew.