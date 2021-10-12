Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet 'to be christened in US rather than UK'

12 October 2021, 08:57 | Updated: 12 October 2021, 09:00

Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet was born in June
Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet was born in June. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet will not be christened in the UK, according to reports.

It had previously been suggested that the couple would return to Britain for the four-month-old's christening but it is instead likely to take place in the US, according to the Daily Telegraph.

A palace insider told the paper: "There will not be a christening in the UK. It is not happening."

Another source added that it would be "highly unlikely".

Lilibet is instead likely to be christened into the Episcopal Church of the US.

She would still be able to join the Church of England if she comes to Britain and joins a CofE congregation.

A member of the Royal Family does not need to be christened to remain in the line of succession.

Harry and Meghan's son Archie, two, was christened by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2019.

The ceremony took place in the castle's private chapel in front of family and close friends.

No access was given to television cameras or news photographers, even as guests arrived.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Harry's mother and grandmother, was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Lilibet is the Queen's family nickname.

