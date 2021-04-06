Breaking News

Harry and Meghan's first Netflix show announced by streaming giant

6 April 2021, 15:46 | Updated: 6 April 2021, 16:16

Harry and Meghan's first Netflix show has been announced
Harry and Meghan's first Netflix show has been announced. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Harry and Meghan's first Netflix show will be a docuseries about the Invictus Games, the streaming service has announced.

Heart of Invictus, made by their Archewell Productions company, will follow competitors as they prepare for the 2022 event.

The couple signed a major deal with Netflix last year, thought to be worth millions of pounds.

The service said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be producing "content that informs but also gives hope," from documentaries and scripted series, to features and children's programming.

Heart of Invictus will be directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara, who previously worked on Oscar-winning short The White Helmets together.

Harry will appear and serve as executive producer for the series, which follows competitors from around the globe who have suffered life-changing injuries or illness on the road to the games in The Hague.

Netflix said the multi-episode series will join them as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope.

The series will also follow the organisers as they work to prepare for the Games.

Harry, who is patron of The Invictus Games Foundation, said: "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, said: "From the moment I met them, it's been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn't be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before."

