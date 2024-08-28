Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William
Prince Harry and his brother William may cross paths in a matter of weeks as they both head to New York City.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is taking a solo trip to the Big Apple in September “to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives” at the United Nations General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

Prince Harry will make the 2,700-mile journey on September 22 without his wife Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales could be in the Empire State at the same time, however, as he is expected to attend the annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

Despite this, sources have said it is unlikely the feuding brothers will reunite while in the city.

Harry and Will have been at odds since the Duke of Sussex quit the Royal Family
“If Prince William does come to New York when Harry is there, it's likely the brothers will steer clear from one another,” a source told The Sunday Times.

The royal brothers last appeared in public together during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

“Things are totally frozen between the two of them," a friend of William reportedly said.

“It is hard to overstate how utterly William feels betrayed and hurt on a very personal level.

“I suspect that William will see Harry one more time in his life in the flesh — at their father’s funeral.”

Prince Harry quit the Royal Family in 2020, leaving the UK and moving to California with Meghan and their son, Archie.

The Prince and Princess of Wales Accompanied By The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Greet Wellwishers Outside Windsor Castle
Months later, during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said he and William were on “different paths.”

He said: "Look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. And we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, as I know he'll always be there for me."

Harry continued: "We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but you know, I love him dearly.

“The majority of this stuff (in the press) is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

