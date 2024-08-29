Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

File photo of William and Harry from 2017. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Harry and Prince William are said to have both been seen at the funeral of their uncle this week, but did not speak with each other.

The feuding royal brothers both "discreetly" took part in the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes, who was the brother-in-law of their late mother, Princess Diana.

They sat apart from each other at the back of the church in the Norfolk village of Snettisham - despite earlier reports that Harry would not attend the funeral.

A family friend told the Sun that they were "very happy to confirm both princes were there".

Another attendee said that they only saw Harry and William at the end of the service.

"I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly," they said.

Robert Fellowes in 2014. Picture: Getty

Another person added: “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.”

Previously close, the brothers have barely spoken in the years since Harry and Meghan left the UK to step back as senior royals.

Lord Fellowes, who was also the late Queen's private secretary, died aged 82 on July 29 from undisclosed causes.

He had been Queen Elizabeth's most important adviser between 1990 and 1999 - a period which saw three of her children get divorced as well as the death of Princess Diana.

Lord Fellowes helped the Queen through a particularly difficult year in 1992 - which she dubbed her "annus horribilis" - as it was the year Charles and Diana separated, Andrew and Sarah separated, Anne got divorced and Windsor Castle went up in flames.

Lord Fellowes was born at Sandringham in 1941 to Sir William Fellowes and Jane Fellowes.

He served in the army for three years, between 1960 and 1963, and went on to marry Princess Diana's older sister, Lady Jane Spencer, in 1978.

The couple were married for more than 40 years and had three children together - Laura, Alexander and Eleanor.

The three children are cousins of William and Harry, with Laura also being godmother to Princess Charlotte.

Lord Fellowes joined the Royal Household in 1977 and gradually worked his way up to be Queen Elizabeth's private secretary.

In the same year he stepped down from the role, he was made a peer in the House of Lords.

He was played by Andrew Havill in hit Netflix series The Crown.