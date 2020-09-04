Harry Dunn: PM indicates support for trial of suspect in teenager's death

Harry Dunn was killed in August last year when his motorcycle collided with a car outside RAF Croughton. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Boris Johnson has indicated he would support a criminal trial involving the woman accused of killing teenager Harry Dunn.

The prime minister said on Friday he would "support anything" to see justice served for Harry's family, which could ultimately help them find closure.

Asked about the prospect of a virtual trial, he said: "There is the legal possibility that you mention.

"I think the best thing I can say is, I will support anything that helps to bring justice for Harry Dunn and bring some sort of closure for his family because they have suffered for a long time".

The comments come just over a year after the 19-year-old was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

Boris Johnson said he would "support anything" that brings Harry's family justice. Picture: PA

The driver of the car, Anne Sacoolas, has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but has not been brought to trial due to her claiming diplomatic immunity shortly after the crash and leaving the country.

A recent extradition request from the Home Office has been rejected by the US, which the former has said was a "denial of justice".

Despite this, Harry's mother Charlotte Charles said the family were "very encouraged" by Mr Johnson's comments on Friday, which she stressed had come after "the worst year of our lives".

She added: "We cannot even begin the grieving process until we get justice and then closure.

Harry's mother Charlotte Charles said the year after losing her son has been the worst of her life. Picture: PA

"It has taken every ounce of our very being to get to this point, and we are so grateful to our supporters and the media for all their support. It means the world to us.

"We can now see that with Mr Johnson on board we are nearly there, and we hope to put an end to this nightmare soon."

The Attorney General is currently deliberating whether to try Sacoolas in a virtual setting, or in her absence.