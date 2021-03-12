Exclusive

Harry Dunn's mum says it's 'only a matter of time' until another fatality

12 March 2021, 00:19

By Lindsey Alder

Harry Dunn's mum has told LBC it is "only a matter of time" until there is another fatality on the roads where her son died unless more is done to protect the public.

Harry was killed after being knocked off his bike near RAF Croughton 18 months ago, and the American driver Anne Sacoolas has admitted she was on the wrong side of the road at the time.

Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left the country to return to the US, but Harry's family have continued to fight for her to face the charges.

But another aspect of their campaign has always been to stop further deaths on that country road.

Read more: Harry Dunn's mum will never 'back down' after rejecting suspect's community service offer

A year ago Northamptonshire Police promised to start driver safety training with workers at the base - but have told LBC that “due to the Covid-19 pandemic" it "hasn’t been possible to deliver the full programme of events that had been planned”.

But Harry's mum Charlotte Charles told us she knows people who deliberately avoid the area near the American airbase over fears another person could fall victim to the same fate Harry did.

Harry was killed after being knocked off his bike near RAF Croughton 18 months ago,
Harry was killed after being knocked off his bike near RAF Croughton 18 months ago,. Picture: PA

“I’m not assured that the driver error won’t happen again. It happened many times prior to us losing Harry and it’s happened since," Charlotte told LBC.

"It’s only a matter of time till unfortunately there’s going to be another fatality. I’ve got family and friends who will go nowhere near the base now.

"They will go out of their way, an extra five, 10 minutes… half an hour if they need to, to not go anywhere near it. We shouldn’t have to live our lives like that”.

Read more: Harry Dunn's mum says she can 'still feel his hugs' 18 months on from his death

Superintendent Tom Thompson, who leads the project at RAF Croughton said the word training was "probably misunderstood" as it was never the force's intention to teach people to drive at the base.

He added: "The key bit was to make sure people coming into the UK had a clear understanding of (driving here) and of the local conditions and clearly that was already happening. It was a matter of quality checking that."

Harry's mum Charlotte Charles told us she knows people who deliberately avoid the area near the American airbase
Harry's mum Charlotte Charles told us she knows people who deliberately avoid the area near the American airbase. Picture: LBC

A statement from Northamptonshire Police said “As with much of any form of face-to-face road safety work the Force had planned over the previous year, the pandemic and resulting Covid-19 restrictions have meant some plans have had to change.

"We’ve still worked with the base to provide additional advice to new arrivals, although there have been fewer of these due to the pandemic.

"This work included driver document awareness events, plus spot checks and a day of action last summer. Our officers have also engaged with the USAF training team on road safety issues."

LBC have reached out to the US State Department on this and are awaiting a response.

A Government review into safety around US airbases across England is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “We are determined to do everything we can to keep our roads safe. That’s why, following the tragic death of Harry Dunn, we launched a safety review of the roads surrounding the ten bases.

"The review – which is being carried out jointly with the Road Safety Foundation – will make recommendations to improve safety and help prevent future accidents.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Floyd a day before jury selection

Derek Chauvin: Third-degree murder charge reinstated in George Floyd trial
Biden

Biden signs 1.9 trillion dollars relief bill before speech to nation
Cuomo Sexual Harassment

New York governor sex assault allegation reported to police

Homeless person by ATM

Homeless people in England to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines
A huge pyramid dominates the stage of the opening performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida in the Verona Arena, northern Italy in 2002 (Claudio Martinelli/AP)

Placido Domingo to headline Verona Arena Opera Festival with full cast and chorus
A general view of an athlete in the starting blocks (John Walton/PA)

US state governor bans transgender athletes from women’s sports teams

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger
Journalist Sascha O'Sullivan was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Saying 'not all men' misses the point of women's concerns over abuse
James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night

James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night
The caller told James the lasting impact the attack had on her

'I still get afraid of the dark' - Caller explains the lasting impact of being mugged
'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London