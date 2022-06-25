'Magnificent' newsreader Harry Gration dies aged 71

25 June 2022, 00:13

Harry Gration has died aged 71.
By Emma Soteriou

Regional news presenter Harry Gration has died at the age of 71.

The broadcaster became a Yorkshire institution after fronting the BBC's Look North programme between 1982 and 2020 in a career spanning more than 40 years.

The BBC said he died suddenly on Friday.

The corporation's director-general Tim Davie said Gration was "loved everywhere, but especially in Yorkshire".

He added: "Harry Gration MBE was an outstanding broadcaster and commentator.

"He had a real connection with the public who saw him as one of their own.

"He will be hugely missed by his many fans and friends. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

The broadcaster became a Yorkshire institution
Bradford-born Gration joined the organisation in 1978 after working as a history teacher, and joined Look North in 1982, although he left for a spell working on South Today in the 1990s.

He covered nine Olympic Games and won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for his sports documentaries: White Rose In Africa in 1992 and Dickie Bird: A Rare Species in 1997.

He also won the RTS Best Presenter award twice.

He was made an MBE for services to broadcasting in 2013.

Stepping down in 2020, Gration said: "I've interviewed every prime minister since Margaret Thatcher, covered every major Look North story even at the expense of my holidays, and I wouldn't have changed a thing.

"I've always lived the story. Horrendous events such as the devastating news of Jo Cox's death, the disastrous floods of recent times, the Bradford riots, Hillsborough, have always affected me. They were always an assault on my county.

"Stand-out moments include raising over £800,000 on a tandem, pushing a sofa and being tied to Paul: three challenges my body will never forget."

Tributes have since flooded in from the world of media, sport and politics.

Leeds United described Gration as "a magnificent journalist and a pillar of our community", while Yorkshire County Cricket Club tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to discover that former Board member and friend of the Club, Harry Gration, has passed away. Our thoughts are with Harry's friends and families at this difficult time."

News presenter Dan Walker tweeted: "Harry would often call to talk & once, I'd been hammered in the press for something, he called with the kindest & most helpful words of encouragement. He cared. He was brilliant to work with, wonderful to watch & just a true gentleman".

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi said she was "shocked and deeply saddened".

She tweeted: "Harry was one of the kindest, most approachable people in journalism. His support for good causes & his love for #Yorkshire was unmeasurable. Always had time for a chat.

"RIP Mr Look North - you will be missed by so many."

