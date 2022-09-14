Harry hits back after he is banned from wearing military uniform for Queen's funeral

14 September 2022, 10:10 | Updated: 14 September 2022, 10:27

Despite his decade of military service, Prince Harry will be banned from wearing uniform for the Queen's funeral
Despite his decade of military service, Prince Harry will be banned from wearing uniform for the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

Prince Harry has hit back after he was 'banned' from wearing a military uniform at official events for the Queen's funeral even though his disgraced uncle Andrew was allowed to wear one at the Vigil of the Princes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex will wear a traditional mourning suit for the funeral despite serving for a decade in the army including two tours of Afghanistan.

His spokesman said: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said.

Despite Harry being banned from wearing his military uniform, Prince Andrew will be permitted to wear his military uniform for the final day of the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Andrew, despite being stripped of his military titles in the wake of the Jeffery Epstein scandal, wore a military uniform for the Vigil of Princes in Edinburgh.

Prince Andrew will be permitted to wear military uniform for the last day of the Queen lying in state
Prince Andrew will be permitted to wear military uniform for the last day of the Queen lying in state. Picture: Getty

Read More: Live updates: William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying-in-state

Read More: William and Harry to reunite with Charles today to march behind Queen's coffin in heartbreaking echo of Diana's funeral

Prince Andrew served in the Falklands War in 1982 as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Navy.

Prince Andrew stepped back as a working royal following revelations about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. He was also stripped of his honorary military titles and HRH style by the late Queen. He was previously Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Andrew paid out millions in an out-of-court settlement with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew denied the allegations made against him, and having ever met Giuffre, despite being photographed together.

King Charles, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Earl of Wessex will all wear military uniform at the state funeral this Monday, and at all other mourning ceremonies over this week. This is a change from the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in 2021, where the royal family reportedly made the decision to break tradition and not wear military uniform to avoid embarrassing Prince Harry.

The royal family reportedly made the decision not to wear military uniform for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, to save Prince Harry from embarrassment
The royal family reportedly made the decision not to wear military uniform for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, to save Prince Harry from embarrassment. Picture: Getty

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday 19 September - a bank holiday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Foodbanks have been closed, flights will be diverted and events like Guinea Pig Awareness Day have been cancelled out of 'respect' for the Queen

Guinea Pig Awareness Week, foodbanks and flights: events cancelled or moved out of 'respect' for the Queen

A £50,000 reward has been offered in the hunt for the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Lord Ashcroft offers £50,000 reward to catch nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer

Record number of migrants cross the Channel in small boats

Channel migrant crossings pass 2021 record with 28,000 people arriving in small boats

The fifth day of events to mark the Queen's death includes a procession and the beginning of a period of lying-in-state

Ceremonial procession and lying-in-state: What's happening today and how to watch

Live
The Queen's lying-in-state begins at 5pm today

Live updates: William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying-in-state

Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped

UK inflation rate eases but still near 40-year record

The Queen will only be buried with two items of jewellery, according to a royal expert

Queen 'to be buried with just two modest items of jewellery' despite collection worth millions

Mr Macron made the request following the death of the Queen,

French politicians refuse to fly flags at half-mast out of respect to Queen

William and Harry will put on a united front with their father on Wednesday

William and Harry to reunite with Charles today to march behind Queen's coffin in heartbreaking echo of Diana's funeral

Members of the public will line up along the Thames before entering Westminster Hall

Queues set to back up for miles along Thames as millions descend on capital to see Queen lying in state

Charles's staff heard they face redundancy during thanksgiving service for the Queen in Edinburgh

King Charles's staff hit with redundancy notices during church services commemorating the Queen

Russia is a bigger threat to the UK than China, the former head of MI6 has warned.

Russia poses 'most immediate threat' to UK security, says ex MI6 chief

Met firearms officers threaten to hand in their weapons over Chris Kaba shooting

Met firearms officers threaten to disarm in row over Chris Kaba shooting

Serving Met officer charged with child sex crimes

Serving Met officer charged with having sex with schoolgirl and 12 other child sex offences

Her Majesty's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace

Back home in Buckingham Palace: Queen's final night with her family before procession to Westminster

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of one count of rape as trial continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bryan Ong

Queen’s death renews interest over UK memorabilia in Hong Kong

Ursula von der Leyen

EU chief proposes electricity market reform and revenue cap

Anthony Albanese

Australian delegation to take South Pacific leaders to royal funeral

Soldiers advancing

Armenia and Azerbaijan trade blame for renewed shelling

Ursula von der Leyen

EU chief von der Leyen to visit Ukraine in show of support

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

China keeps West guessing about economic pressure on Russia

Thailand Military Shooting

Thai soldier arrested after two people shot dead

Ken Starr holds a document

Ken Starr, whose investigation led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies aged 76

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito delivers a speech

Japan’s Emperor and Empress to attend Queen’s state funeral

Vladimir Putin stands near Xi Jinping

Kremlin hails importance of Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping meeting in Samarkand

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen
Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation
King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley
Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'
grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman
James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London