Harry hits back after he is banned from wearing military uniform for Queen's funeral

Despite his decade of military service, Prince Harry will be banned from wearing uniform for the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

Prince Harry has hit back after he was 'banned' from wearing a military uniform at official events for the Queen's funeral even though his disgraced uncle Andrew was allowed to wear one at the Vigil of the Princes.

The Duke of Sussex will wear a traditional mourning suit for the funeral despite serving for a decade in the army including two tours of Afghanistan.

His spokesman said: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said.

Despite Harry being banned from wearing his military uniform, Prince Andrew will be permitted to wear his military uniform for the final day of the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Andrew, despite being stripped of his military titles in the wake of the Jeffery Epstein scandal, wore a military uniform for the Vigil of Princes in Edinburgh.

Prince Andrew will be permitted to wear military uniform for the last day of the Queen lying in state. Picture: Getty

Prince Andrew served in the Falklands War in 1982 as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Navy.

Prince Andrew stepped back as a working royal following revelations about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. He was also stripped of his honorary military titles and HRH style by the late Queen. He was previously Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Andrew paid out millions in an out-of-court settlement with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew denied the allegations made against him, and having ever met Giuffre, despite being photographed together.

King Charles, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Earl of Wessex will all wear military uniform at the state funeral this Monday, and at all other mourning ceremonies over this week. This is a change from the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in 2021, where the royal family reportedly made the decision to break tradition and not wear military uniform to avoid embarrassing Prince Harry.

The royal family reportedly made the decision not to wear military uniform for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, to save Prince Harry from embarrassment. Picture: Getty

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday 19 September - a bank holiday.