Harry Kane: Primary school renamed in honour of England captain

By Daisy Stephens

A primary school has renamed itself after England captain Harry Kane ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Formerly ‘Howard Junior School’, the school in Kings Lynn, Norfolk, is now called the ‘Harry Kane Junior School’ in honour of the England footballer.

“Harry Kane was chosen because our head teacher… is from the same area, Chingford, in Essex, near London,” said Ash Kirwan, deputy head teacher of the school.

“He went to the same primary school as Harry Kane just a few years later – well, Harry Kane was a fear years after him.”

He added: “The whole school is supporting England and we just thought it would be a lovely thing for the kids who find it brilliant that we've renamed the school.”

Read more: Co-op, Lidl and Tesco to change opening times for Euro 2020 final

Read more: England fan fired after being caught on TV pulling sickie to go to Euro semi-final

Mr Kirawn said the renaming was only a “small part” of what the school has done to celebrate England’s success so far in the Euros.

“We’ve been doing some face paint for all the children, we’ve also had an entire field of Harry Kanes – we’ve got 200 Harry Kanes on the field in masks singing Three Lions, Sweet Caroline,” he said.

The school has organised a range of activities to celebrate England's success so far in the Euros. Picture: @HowardJuniorSch

He added that the students were “really enjoying” singing and dancing, and were also doing it in the school corridors.

The deputy head said that, after 18 months of remote learning, as a school they just wanted to “make the most of it”.

“For some of these kids it’s been two academic years of disrupted learning and this is exactly what we need,” he said.

“So we thought we’d go all-out with it and make the real most of it because this is the light at the end of the tunnel for them… it’s brilliant for them.”