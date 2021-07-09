Harry Kane: Primary school renamed in honour of England captain

9 July 2021, 19:10 | Updated: 9 July 2021, 19:22

By Daisy Stephens

A primary school has renamed itself after England captain Harry Kane ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Formerly ‘Howard Junior School’, the school in Kings Lynn, Norfolk, is now called the ‘Harry Kane Junior School’ in honour of the England footballer.

“Harry Kane was chosen because our head teacher… is from the same area, Chingford, in Essex, near London,” said Ash Kirwan, deputy head teacher of the school.

“He went to the same primary school as Harry Kane just a few years later – well, Harry Kane was a fear years after him.”

He added: “The whole school is supporting England and we just thought it would be a lovely thing for the kids who find it brilliant that we've renamed the school.”

Read more: Co-op, Lidl and Tesco to change opening times for Euro 2020 final

Read more: England fan fired after being caught on TV pulling sickie to go to Euro semi-final

Mr Kirawn said the renaming was only a “small part” of what the school has done to celebrate England’s success so far in the Euros.

“We’ve been doing some face paint for all the children, we’ve also had an entire field of Harry Kanes – we’ve got 200 Harry Kanes on the field in masks singing Three Lions, Sweet Caroline,” he said.

The school has organised a range of activities to celebrate England's success so far in the Euros
The school has organised a range of activities to celebrate England's success so far in the Euros. Picture: @HowardJuniorSch

He added that the students were “really enjoying” singing and dancing, and were also doing it in the school corridors.

The deputy head said that, after 18 months of remote learning, as a school they just wanted to “make the most of it”.

“For some of these kids it’s been two academic years of disrupted learning and this is exactly what we need,” he said.

“So we thought we’d go all-out with it and make the real most of it because this is the light at the end of the tunnel for them… it’s brilliant for them.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police issued the £10,000 fine after the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Football fans fined £10k for celebrating Euro 2020 semi-final win in street
England's players will donate their Euro 2020 prize money to the NHS

England team to donate millions in Euros prize money to NHS Covid heroes
Co-op and Lidl are among the supermarkets adjusting their opening times for the Euro 2020 final.

Co-op, Lidl and Tesco to change opening times for Euro 2020 final
This is the terrifying moment just after the two paramedics were stabbed

Paramedics relive horrifying moment knifeman stabs them on 999 callout
England's R number saw an increase to between 1.2 and 1.5.

England coronavirus R number rises to between 1.2 and 1.5

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said "everyone in policing feels betrayed", after a serving officer admitted to the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard

Met chief: 'Everyone in policing feels betrayed' over Sarah Everard killing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds
'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder

'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder
James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

James O'Brien: I don't trust the cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet
The YouTuber was speaking to LBC

YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transition surgery'
'I'll never wash it, it smells like Mason,' shirt-winning England fan tells LBC.

'I'll never wash it': Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt
'Your life will get better': Eddie Izzard's moving advice for people coming out

'Your life will get better': Eddie Izzard's moving advice for people coming out

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London