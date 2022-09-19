Harry and Meghan's children to miss Queen's funeral after being left at home in US

Harry and Meghan's children have been left in the US. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Handout

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan's children are set to miss the Queen's funeral after being left at home in the US with their grandmother.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Archie, 3, and 15-month-old Lilibet are believed to have stayed in America during their parents' visit across the pond.

The pair have been at the couple's home in Montecito, California, with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and several nannies, according to reports.

Ms Ragland was seen out alone in LA on Friday.

Harry and Meghan were initially in the UK for a whirlwind trip, stopping off for two events before flying back to the US on the day the Queen died - Thursday 8 September.

They have since met mourners at Windsor Castle as well as attending the vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday.

Read more: George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, to walk in procession of royals through Westminster Abbey behind Queen's coffin

Read more: London grinds to a halt as roads shut and trains into Paddington suspended as million people try to enter capital

Harry and Meghan reunited with William and Kate during the procession. Picture: Getty

Archie and Lilibet are understood to have met the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee in June, meeting for Lilibet's first birthday.

In his tribute to the late monarch, Prince Harry said: "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

Read more: ‘An amazing lady': Last person to see the Queen lying in state pays tribute as queue closes

Harry and Meghan's children are believed to still be in the US. Picture: Handout

Meanwhile, two of Kate and William's children will be attending the funeral on Monday morning.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, are due to walk behind the Queen's coffin in a procession through Westminster Abbey.

The pair, who called the Queen "Gan Gan", will be together, behind their parents, walking side-by-side in formation, followed by their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other members of the royal family.

They are also expected to be at the committal service in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, afterwards.

The prince and princess' four-year-old brother Prince Louis is not set to be there.