Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance in LA as they comfort wildfire victims and first responders

Harry and Meghan have met victims of the wildfires in LA. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan have made a surprise appearance in LA as they met with wildfire victims and first responders.

The couple were seen handing out food parcels to those affected by the wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Centre on Friday.

The building is being used as an evacuation centre for the thousands who have been forced to flee their homes while the blaze rages on.

At least 11 people are confirmed to have died since the fires began.

Harry and Meghan consoled the Mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo, after having also spoken to emergency crews involved in the response.

Meghan speaking with victims of the fire. Picture: Getty

The couple were keen to offer up support in any way they could, the Mayor said, adding that they were "great people" with "great personalities".

"They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders," Mr Gordo said. "We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them."

The couple also spoke to World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder chef Jose Andres.

Prince Harry with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo. Picture: Getty

WCK has pop-up locations around California, including at the Pasadena Community Centre, where the public and emergency crews can get free hot meals in the wake of the wildfires.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, some 90 miles from Los Angeles.

It is believed the couple have donated clothing, children's items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires.

They also invited friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate into their home, it is understood.

On Thursday they recommended a list of fire service charities, animal groups and other initiatives to support.

They said on their website: "In the last few days, wildfires in southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more - affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."

They added: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

"Be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating.

"Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."