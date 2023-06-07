Harry and Meghan donate £10,000 to get diversity book into every UK state secondary school

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell foundation has donated £10,000 to help get a book on diversity into every state secondary school in the UK.

The novel, named 'A Colourful View from the Top', focuses on entrepreneurs and 'thought leaders' from ethnic minority backgrounds, aiming to "change the narrative" in their communities.

The book's author, Jonathan Mildenhall, launched the campaign back in March with a personal donation of £8,200 - 10 per cent of its £82,000 fundraising target.

"We want this book to reach as many people as it needs to. We’re not in this to make money: the royalties as Curator are 10% of the RRP (£20), and all profits will be plowed back into this initiative as we continue to scale," Mr Mildenhall said.

"This isn’t about sales, it’s about impact. The young people that need this most, won’t be able to afford to buy a copy of the book."

There have been £42,871 raised so far - including £10,000 from the Archewell Foundation two days ago. a

The Archewell Foundation was set up in 2020 by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The foundation's mission reads: "At The Archewell Foundation our core purpose is, quite simply, to do good.

"We meet the moment by showing up, taking action, and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline."

It comes as Prince Harry faced cross-examination by Andrew Green KC, the lawyer acting for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), as the duke tries to demonstrate how stories printed by the Daily Mirror had been obtained via illegal phone hacking.

Harry launched his phone hacking claim against MGN in order to ‘stop the abuse and intrusion’ that he and Meghan have faced, the High Court heard today.

Asked about when he first aimed to bring a claim against MGN, Harry said it came from “a discussion about how to find a way to stop the abuse and intrusion that was coming against me and my wife.”

During his questioning, the Duke of Sussex claimed that an article about a visit to a strip club that was reported to have left his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy raging was obtained through phone hacking.

An April 2006 article in the Sunday People in said Harry went to Spearmint Rhino near Slough, Berkshire, with friends.

The report said Ms Davy was furious about his "boozy evening at a lap dancing club" and berated him over the phone.

The Duke of Sussex said the risk of hacking a royal's phone was "worth the reward" for journalists on his second day of being cross examined in the phone hacking trial at the High Court.