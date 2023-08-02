Harry and Meghan surprise winners of $2m grants in phone calls to personally congratulate recipients

Harry and Meghan surprised recipients on Wednesday. Picture: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Harry and Meghan surprised the recipients of a youth initiative grant scheme on Wednesday as they personally called recipients to congratulate them on their success.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a video for the first time in three months today in a video congratulating those set to receive Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF) grants - a scheme sponsored by Archewell Foundation.

Posted by the RTYPF, Harry and Meghan were shown in their £12m mansion in Montecito, California as they made the calls.

Speaking to the selected recipients, the couple beamed as they shared the news.

“Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful,” Harry told one.

“They don't know it yet, but they will!”, Meghan continued.

Under the scheme, some 26 youth-led ventures will receive $2m worth of grants ranging between $25,000 and $200,000 depending on their initiative’s needs.

The Archewell Foundation is one of multiple organisations on the RTYPF’s committee, which aims to “support youth and inter-generationally led organisations shape the responsible technology movement”.

Trisha Prabhu of organisation Rethink Citizens responded to the news from the pair: “It was like young people were empowered and emboldened to say things to me online that they would never say to me in person.

“And so my vision was, can we actually stop the cyber bullying at the source with the cyber bully via a behavioural approach that actually teaches young people to pause and rethink.”

The pair grinned as they announced the news to the successful candidates. Picture: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund

Harry and Meghan beamed as they delivered the news. Picture: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund

Harry replied: “This is amazing. This is exactly why we do what we do. This is exactly why the Youth Power Fund was created.”

Sam Hiner, executive director of the Young People's Alliance Education Fund, who received a call from the royal pair said: “What I appreciated is that sometimes it feels like we're not as recognized for the advocacy we do as young people.”

“I really appreciated that they saw the importance of the work that we were doing and were speaking to the importance of young people getting engaged in the democratic process,” he continued to tell People.

It comes after the royal pair have faced separation rumours in recent weeks amid claims they had been taking time apart from one another.

However, multiple sources have denied the claims, suggesting the rumours were fabricated.

Harry and Meghan were also hit with a blow recently after their $20million Spotify deal was cancelled, with the Duchess's 'Archetypes' podcast underwhelming streaming executives.

There are now fears their $98million Netflix deal could be cancelled, which would represent another major financial blow to the couple.