Harry And Meghan In Charity Split From William And Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: PA

Harry and Meghan are set to split from their joint charity with Prince William and Kate and establish one of their own.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to establish a new charitable foundation by the end of the year, according to Royal aides.

The move has been seen, by some, as the final step in the division of the couples' public duties.

The original charity will be renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Royal Foundation has said both couples will continue to work together in the future, including on the Heads Together mental health campaign.

No name has yet been announced for the Sussexes' charity.