Harry and Meghan: Mental health charity among new causes backed by Archewell Foundation

13 March 2021, 10:38 | Updated: 13 March 2021, 11:07

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation has named new causes it will be supporting
Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation has named new causes it will be supporting. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation has named new causes it will be supporting, including an online racial justice movement and mental health charity Mind.

The organisation confirmed which charities and causes it will be getting behind less than a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the broadcast, Meghan told the US chat show host that she had been having suicidal thoughts during her time as a working member of the Royal Family.

She also claimed to have received no help after telling Buckingham Palace staff about her suffering.

The duke and duchess also alleged to have heard racist comments from a senior royal about their one-year-old son, Archie.

In an update from Archewell, the foundation said it would be providing support to Colour of Change, Mind, The PressPad Charitable Foundation and URL Media.

Read more: Public opinion of Harry and Meghan drops to 'record low'

Read more: Meghan 'lodged complaint to ITV' over Piers Morgan GMB comments

UK-based charity Mind was among those who supported Meghan's openness about her mental health struggles during the interview.

They tweeted: "We applaud Meghan Markle for speaking out about her experiences of suicidal thoughts.

"We know that opening up in this way can be really difficult, but when high-profile people talk about these experiences, it helps to break down the stigma around mental health issues."

Colour of Change describes itself as the USA's "largest online racial justice organisation" and works across criminal justice, voting freedom and economic justice, adding: "We cannot end racism in one area without tackling it in all areas."

The PressPad Charitable Foundation, which works to improve diversity within the media by "lowering the financial barrier for young people who want to become journalists", expressed delight at the announcement.

Read more: Queen reveals fascination with space in first appearance since interview

Watch: 'Harry deserves protection after risking life for country', army vet tells LBC

Social enterprise PressPad wrote on Twitter: "We are delighted to announce that we have just registered a sister charity, The PressPad Charitable Foundation, and are thrilled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Foundation will be among our first donors.

"We're excited by such positive action after difficult yet important moments of reckoning for the UK media.

"We're proud to say our values of action, compassion & community align with the #archewellfoundation. Thanks to everyone who spoke their truth."

URL Media describes itself as a "multi-platform network of high-performing Black and Brown media organisations" and was launched in January.

On their website, they said: "As the US enters a new chapter, we offer an alternative to business as usual."

If you are affected by any of the above and need emotional support then contact the Samaritans helpline 24 hours a day on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch or visit their website.

Italy's Draghi pledges vaccine boost as Covid cases surge

Italy's Draghi pledges vaccine boost as Covid cases surge

Nevada district sees first case of UK Covid-19 variant

Nevada district sees first case of UK Covid-19 variant

Covid-19: China aims to vaccinate up to 80% of population by mid-2022

Covid-19: China aims to vaccinate up to 80% of population by mid-2022
Car bomb in Afghanistan kills at least eight

Car bomb in Afghanistan kills at least eight

Four killed as Myanmar forces continue crackdown on protesters

Four killed as Myanmar forces continue crackdown on protesters
The tragedy in 1996 claimed 16 lives

Dunblane tragedy: Victim's father tells of daily struggle 25 years on

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Clapham vigil 'the start of a movement' despite cancellation, claims organiser

Clapham vigil 'the start of a movement' despite cancellation, claims organiser
Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society

Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society
James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants

James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants
Emotional Eddie Mair caller reveals how sexual assault has impacted her

Emotional Eddie Mair caller reveals how sexual assault has impacted her
We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC

We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC
Minister Michelle Donelan reacts to peer's suggestion of 6pm curfew for men

Minister Michelle Donelan reacts to peer's suggestion of 6pm curfew for men

