'You'll be greatly missed': Harry and Meghan pay tribute to Prince Philip

9 April 2021, 17:36 | Updated: 9 April 2021, 18:17

Harry and Meghan were the first royals to release their own message paying tribute to Prince Philip
Harry and Meghan were the first royals to release their own message paying tribute to Prince Philip. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Harry and Meghan have become the first royals to release their own tribute to Prince Philip following his death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex published a message on their Archewell website early on Friday evening.

Their now-dark brown home page tribute reads: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021.

"Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed."

All other information on the site has been removed.

The tribute comes following the royal family's announcement that the Duke of Edinburgh had died on Friday morning.

The message on the Archewell website thanks Prince Philip for his service
The message on the Archewell website thanks Prince Philip for his service. Picture: Archewell

The Duke of Sussex is likely to attend the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry is living in the US with the Duchess of Sussex and has not returned to the UK since stepping down as a senior royal just over a year ago.

Funeral arrangements for Philip, who died at the age of 99, have yet to be confirmed, but it is likely Harry will be among the small number of mourners, it is understood.

It is not currently known whether the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her second child, will accompany her husband.

During England's national lockdown, funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

It would be the first time Harry has joined the royal family since Megxit and also since his and the Duchess' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they accused the family of racism and the institution failing to support Meghan through feelings of suicide.

Their two-hour interview was aired while Philip was in hospital after surgery on his heart.

The Queen issued a statement saying "while some recollections may vary", the issues would be taken "very seriously", but dealt with privately as a family.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, in a rare move on a royal engagement, spoke out publicly saying "We're very much not a racist family", as the royals' ability to carry out official duties linked to diversity, inclusion and mental health was called into question.

Harry told Oprah Winfrey that he felt let down by his father, the Prince of Wales, and that "there's a lot of hurt that's happened" between them.

He said his relationship with his brother William involved "space" but added that he loved him to bits.

Under current rules, mourners coming from outside England are required to self-isolate upon arrival and for the first full 10 days after.

But Harry would be entitled to leave his place of self-isolation on compassionate grounds to attend the funeral.

He could also be released from quarantine if he gets a negative private test on day five under the Test to Release scheme.

Given his status as a member of the royal family travelling to support the Queen, Harry might be considered exempt from travel restrictions.

