Meghan mania as fans mob duchess during Nigeria trip and Prince Harry joins in with wounded soldiers' volleyball match

Harry and Meghan arrived in Nigeria on Friday to champion the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked mayhem as they attended a sitting volleyball match during their trip to Nigeria.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple are visiting Nigeria to champion Harry's Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick service members and veterans.

On Saturday, they attended the sitting volleyball match in the capital, Abuja.

Harry even had the chance to get involved in one of the matches himself, joining a group of wounded soldiers during the session.

Harry got involved in the match. Picture: Alamy

But it was Meghan who stole the show on Saturday as fans surrounded her to present gifts and take selfies.

She could be heard cheering Harry on as he played, but it was to no avail as his Nigeria Unconquered team ended up losing to the Chief of Defence staff squad.

The match at the Officers Mess was the couple's first official engagement of the weekend.

Read more: Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour

Read more: Harry and Meghan visit school in Nigeria together on ‘unofficial royal tour’ after secret reunion in London

Meghan met supporters when she arrived for the match. Picture: Getty

Meghan taking a selfie with fans. Picture: Alamy

Among the supporters to meet Meghan was six-year-old Royalty Ojeh, who presented her with some roses.

The duchess pulled one of the flowers out and handed it back to the little girl.

Meghan received flowers upon her arrival. Picture: Getty

Tiwa Akanbi, 9, was also introduced to the duchess.

Sharing their interaction after, she said: "[Meghan] said Prince Harry loves to play volleyball and that he’s very good at it.

"And she asked me if I play volleyball in my school. And I said yes."

When Harry and Meghan first arrived, some fans held signs reading "43% Nigerian" - a nod to the recent revelation that Meghan is partially Nigerian.

Prince Harry and Meghan pose for a group photograph. Picture: Alamy

During their stay, the couple will also meet local non-governmental organisations in Abuja and Lagos that are receiving support from them and Meghan will co-host an event on women in leadership.

The news of Meghan's visit excited many in Nigeria where her life - and association with the British royal family - has been closely followed.

Harry and Meghan enjoying the game. Picture: Getty

The Nigerian military has touted the Invictus Games as one which could help the recovery of thousands of its personnel who have been fighting the homegrown Boko Haram Islamic extremists and their factions since 2009 when they launched an insurgency.

"80% of our soldiers that have been involved in this recovery programme are getting better (and) their outlook to life is positive," Abidemi Marquis, the director of sports at Nigeria's Defence Headquarters, said.

"The recovery programme has given them an opportunity to improve their personal self-esteem, to improve their mental health and emotional intelligence."