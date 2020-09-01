Harry and Meghan plant forget-me-nots to mark anniversary of Diana's death

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex planted a range of flowers and vegetables at the centre. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked the anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales' death by planting some of her favourite flowers at a pre-school gardening session.

The couple planted some forget-me-nots while visiting a project run by the Assistance League of Los Angeles on Monday as they helped the children replenish their garden for autumn.

They also helped the youngsters to plant a number of other flowers and vegetables, including petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash and sweet peas.

Pictured on the organisation's social media pages, Harry and Meghan could be seen wearing masks as they dug holes in the soil, ready for garden's new additions.

They listened to children's nursery rhymes as they worked, and some children danced and sang along.

The visit to the centre, which is not the first for the couple, also coincided with the 23rd anniversary of the duke's mother being killed in a car crash in Paris.

Harry was just 12 years old when the incident happened - in August 1997 - while his older brother, the Duke of Cambridge, was 15.

Diana (left) died in August 1997, when Harry (left) was 12 and brother William (right) was 15. Picture: PA

Back at the pre-school learning centre on Monday, Harry and Meghan also read to the students from books that involved gardening, such as Jack and the Beanstalk.

They are said to have had everyone in fits of laughter about magic beans.

It comes after they recently moved to the US with their son, Archie, for personal and financial freedom, and have now brought an £11 million house in the celebrity hotspot of Santa Barbara.