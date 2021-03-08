Harry and Meghan reveal they are having a baby girl during Oprah interview

Harry and Meghan revealed they will be having a baby girl during their Oprah interview. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

Harry and Meghan have revealed they are having a baby girl this summer, sharing the news during their much anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already announced their son Archie was "going to be a big brother", sharing a black and white photo of themselves under a tree in Los Angeles.

At the start of the interview, Meghan said she knows the gender of the baby, telling Oprah: "We do this time. I will wait for my husband to join us and we can share that with you."

Harry joined his wife in the second half of the interview, and told the chat show host: "It's a girl."

Read more: Queen 'delighted' as Harry and Megan announce they are expecting second child

Read more: Meghan tells Oprah: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a photograph of themselves under a tree in Los Angeles to announce the news of their second child. Picture: Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/PA

The Duke of Sussex said his first thought was "amazing" when he discovered the gender, adding: "Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing.

"But to have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs."

The pair said they expected this child to be their last. Asked if they were “done” with two children, Harry said "done", and Meghan added: "Two is it."

The baby girl will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 10th or 11th great-grandchild, depending on whether she arrives before or after Zara Tindall's baby, which is also due in 2021.

Read more: Queen stresses importance of family as royal rift deepens amid bombshell Oprah interview

Read more: Meghan Markle's friends rally to her defence after bullying allegations

Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie, was born in May 2019. Picture: PA

Eighth-in-line to the throne, she will be the most senior royal in the current line of succession to be born overseas.

The news comes after Meghan suffered a miscarriage last summer.

The duchess revealed her miscarriage in November last year in a deeply personal article for the New York Times, writing: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

During the interview with Oprah, Meghan also claimed there were “several conversations” amongst the Royal Family about her son Archie's skin colour, before he was born.

She added: "That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him, and I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations."

Read more: Meghan Markle claims member of Royal Family raised ‘concerns’ over Archie’s skin colour

Read more: Mail on Sunday ordered to publish front-page statement on Meghan's High Court victory

Meghan claimed there were "several conversations" amongst the Royal Family about her son Archie's skin colour, before he was born. Picture: PA

Asked whether there were concerns that her child would be "too brown" and if that would be a problem, Meghan said: "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."

However, pressed on the subject by Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex both refused to disclose who made the alleged comments.

Meghan said revealing who was involved in the talks "would be very damaging to them".

Later, Harry said: "That conversion, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

He added that he was "not comfortable" sharing the question he was asked by the unnamed person, but said it happened "right at the beginning" of their relationship.