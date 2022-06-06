Harry and Meghan share sweet photo of Lilibet on her first birthday during Jubilee

Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Misan Harriman

By Megan Hinton

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday on Saturday at Frogmore Cottage.

It is understood the "candid and spontaneous" picture was taken by family friend Misan Harriman at an intimate picnic held to celebrate the occasion at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor hosted by the couple and attended by family and close friends.

A spokesperson for the couple did not name specific family members who attended the event but revealed a cake by the couple's wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.

The picture of Lilibet shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

The duke and duchess have also been "incredibly touched" by the birthday wishes that have flooded in for Lilibet, named in honour of the Queen, as well as more than 100,000 dollars (£79,800) in donations to the World Central Kitchen made in her honour by people around the world.

The organisation provides meals for those affected by humanitarian, climate and community crises and is said to be especially near to the couple's hearts.

Of Friday, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they stepped down as senior royals two years ago amid the Megxit storm.

They joined scores of family members at the special Jubilee service of thanksgiving in St Paul's Cathedral, but sat far across the aisle from Charles, William and Kate.

The couple missed a Guildhall reception for the royals afterwards and Saturday's star-studded live Jubilee concert.