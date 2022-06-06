Harry and Meghan share sweet photo of Lilibet on her first birthday during Jubilee

6 June 2022, 22:13 | Updated: 6 June 2022, 22:45

Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee
Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Misan Harriman

By Megan Hinton

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday on Saturday at Frogmore Cottage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is understood the "candid and spontaneous" picture was taken by family friend Misan Harriman at an intimate picnic held to celebrate the occasion at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor hosted by the couple and attended by family and close friends.

A spokesperson for the couple did not name specific family members who attended the event but revealed a cake by the couple's wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.

The picture of Lilibet shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair.

The duke and duchess have also been "incredibly touched" by the birthday wishes that have flooded in for Lilibet, named in honour of the Queen, as well as more than 100,000 dollars (£79,800) in donations to the World Central Kitchen made in her honour by people around the world.

The organisation provides meals for those affected by humanitarian, climate and community crises and is said to be especially near to the couple's hearts.

Read more: Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee

Of Friday, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they stepped down as senior royals two years ago amid the Megxit storm.

They joined scores of family members at the special Jubilee service of thanksgiving in St Paul's Cathedral, but sat far across the aisle from Charles, William and Kate.

The couple missed a Guildhall reception for the royals afterwards and Saturday's star-studded live Jubilee concert.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dr. Bhagavan Antle With Hercules The Liger

Tiger King’s Doc Antle faces 20 years in prison for 'laundering $500k from people smuggling'
Prisons have been infected by a "post-Covid torpor" a watchdog has warned

'Prisoners watch TV and sleep all day' watchdog warns, as UK struggles to lower reoffending rates
Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote over his leadership

Boris clings to power in hollow victory after 148 Tories rebel against PM

Johnny Depp Sighting

Johnny Depp 'splashes £50k' on curry in Birmingham as he celebrates Amber Heard court win

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

Andrew Marr said the Tories will have to vote on whether they want 'chaos'

Tories can either stick with disgrace or vote for chaos, says Andrew Marr

Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to rule himself out of a leadership contest

Business Sec refuses to rule himself out of Tory leadership race if PM loses vote

Kate's unseen pics of Jubilee weekend

Kate shares unseen pictures of 'fantastic' Jubilee weekend and jokes about Louis

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

Monkeypox symptoms include lesions on an infected person's hands

UK monkeypox infections increase by 77 bringing total cases to 302

Six-year-old Corey Aughey drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Majorca

Tributes paid after boy, six, drowns in Majorcan pool

Police make six arrests after Indian rap star Sidhu Moose Wala gunned down

Six arrested after Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot 28 times amid gang war

Boris Johnson is facing a vote of no confidence from his own MPs

Boris's crunch vote: What happens next on PM's day of destiny?

Nadine Dorries took aim at Jeremy Hunt

Tory infighting erupts as Nadine Dorries attacks 'duplicitous' Jeremy Hunt

Jim Fitton (left) with Wolker Waldmann

Retired British geologist jailed for 15 years in Iraq for smuggling artefacts

Boris Johnson's anti-corruption champion sensationally quits over partygate 'resigning matter'

Boris's anti-sleaze chief quits over Partygate ahead of confidence vote

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

Tiger King Star Arrest

Tiger King star Doc Antle charged with money laundering

Brazil Missing

British journalist and Brazilian expert missing in the Amazon
Nigeria Church Attack

Nigerian forces hunt gunmen who killed 50 at church

Military personnel and officials stand at the BM Inland Container Depot

Container depot fire spotlights Bangladesh industrial safety

A Second World War re-enactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end the Second World War, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France

Second World War veterans mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Jim Fitton of Britain, left, and Volker Waldmann of Germany, outside a courtroom, in Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

British man jailed for 15 years over smuggling artefacts in Iraq
Google and YouTube signs

Australian court orders Google to pay £411,000 over defamatory YouTube videos
Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal

Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal
Sir Keir said this is the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson

'This is the beginning of the end for Boris' says Starmer ahead of confidence vote tonight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response
Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC
James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

This caller who claims her mother is "5th cousin to the Queen" says she doesn't "understand all of the fuss" over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and feels "bemused".

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee
Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Boris boos were were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London