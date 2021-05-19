Harry and Meghan celebrate wedding anniversary as four in 10 think they should lose titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their third wedding anniversary. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Harry and Meghan are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today, and are likely to mark their milestone privately at their Californian home.

They married in a glittering ceremony at Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018, which heralded a new chapter for the monarchy as it welcomed a person of mixed race into the family for the first time in centuries.

However, just 18 months afterwards, the Sussexes travelled to North America with their son Archie, now almost 2, and have never permanently returned to their UK home.

But a YouGov poll carried out on Monday found that 44 per cent of more than 4,500 adults surveyed thought the couple should no longer be a duke and a duchess.

While 20 per cent believed they should keep their titles but not use them, 17 per cent said they should not lose their titles or stop using them, and 20 per cent did not know.

The poll came a day before Companies House documents showed a voluntary liquidator had been instructed to wind up the Sussex Royal company, which trades as MWX Trading Limited.

The past few months have been a tumultuous period for the couple following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which saw the Sussexes’ popularity in Britain drop to a record low.

Meghan and Harry laid bare their brief life as a working royal couple, alleging a member of the family made a racist comment about their son, and explained the duchess had suicidal thoughts but her approaches to the monarchy for help were turned down.

Harry partly blamed the UK tabloids for his and Meghan's departure from the UK and the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April briefly brought Harry back to the UK, and he was pictured moments after the ceremony looking at ease and chatting with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge.

In a few days, Harry and Meghan, who are expecting a daughter in the summer, will appear in the first episode of the duke’s mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey.

In the Apple TV+ series that begins on Friday, Harry says in conversation with Winfrey: "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness.

"In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."

Footage of a young Harry during the funeral procession for his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, featured in a trailer for The Me You Can't See.

In a separate interview Harry appeared to suggest that his father and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had failed as parents.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, the duke said he wanted to "break the cycle" of "genetic pain and suffering" for the sake of his own children.

He said of Charles: "He's treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?"