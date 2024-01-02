Harry Pitman 'could have been targeted because he was tall' as grandad pays tribute to boy killed on New Year's Eve

Harry Pitman's grandad fears he was targeted because he was tall
Harry Pitman's grandad fears he was targeted because he was tall. Picture: Alamy

Harry Pitman may have been targeted in the fatal stabbing at Primrose Hill just before midnight on New Year's Eve because he was tall, his grandad has suggested.

The 6ft 3ins teenager was knifed to death at the viewing spot in north London among crowds of people who were waiting to see the capital's fireworks display.

The 16-year-old had been waiting with his friends when he was attacked at about 11.40pm.

Paramedics were unable to save him despite giving him CPR and he was pronounced dead as spectators around him cheered in 2024.

His grandfather Philip Woolveridge has now said: "I can't express how devastated we are as a family.

"Moving forward is going to be a slow process. I just cannot believe he's no longer here. I'm angry. I'm very angry."

The Tottenham resident, 59, told The Sun they needed to rally around Harry's mother and the family is worried for her.

"Harry was a cheeky chappy, he would turn anything into a joke. He wouldn't intentionally go out of his way to harm anyone, he would protect his mates," he said.

Harry Pitman may have been targeted because he was tall, his grandad has claimed
Harry Pitman may have been targeted because he was tall, his grandad has claimed. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"He is one of the biggest members of the family - being tall can make you a target. He had bright ginger hair that he grew into and he wore it well - like a badge of honour.

"He was really funny. Growing up, we looked after the children for a while and he was like Velcro to me. He was a lovely child. He was a fun-loving child, always laughing and joking.

"Every New Year's Eve is going to be a reminder of this now."

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

It is reported that Harry was attacked after an altercation. He was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Primrose Hill, a prime viewing spot into central London, was transformed from a party scene full of New Year's revellers to a crime scene with officers roaming in high-vis jackets and police tape stretched among trees.

Tragically, his mother is unable to bring his dinner out of the oven.

Police set up a crime scene at Primrose Hill, which hours earlier was a site for New Year's revellers
Police set up a crime scene at Primrose Hill, which hours earlier was a site for New Year's revellers. Picture: Alamy

His sister Tayla said "it doesn’t seem real", adding: "I keep on expecting him to come through the front door.

"His dinner is still in the oven, Mum can't bring herself to remove it."

She said: "He was the middle child of five. He has a four-year-old brother and a five-year-old sister. We haven't told them what's happened yet, we don't know how to.

"Harry was my baby brother, he was the most handsome boy you could ever meet.

"Harry could be mischievous and cheeky and he could really wind me up at times. But he didn't have a bad bone in his body. He always stood up for what is right."

