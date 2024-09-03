Harry Pitman murder trial: Teen died in the 'blink of an eye' after being stabbed in the neck, court hears

3 September 2024, 18:24

Harry Pitman, 16, was killed minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.
Harry Pitman, 16, was killed minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Teen Harry Pitman, who was stabbed while attending New Year’s Eve festivities at Primrose Hill, died in the “blink of an eye”, the Old Bailey has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pitman, 16, was standing in a crowd to watch the fireworks display over the River Thames from the north London park when he was tragically and fatally injured minutes before midnight.

Today a 17-year-old appeared in court accused of Harry’s murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

The defendant, who denies the offences, cannot be named due to his age.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC told the court: "Every year, large numbers of members of the public gather on Primrose Hill to celebrate the turning of the new year.

"But last New Year's Eve, 31 December 2023, revelry turned to tragedy in the blink of an eye.

"Harry Pitman, aged 16, was stabbed once, to the neck. He died almost immediately, as a result of that single but deadly injury - a single but deadly injury caused by a knife, brought to the scene by the defendant."

Harry Pitman
Harry Pitman. Picture: Handout

In "shocking" footage played to the court, a sheath was seen flying through the air as the defendant seemingly stabbed Harry with what was later described as a hunting knife.

Harry could be seen clutching at his neck, his white T-shirt covered in blood, as he pleaded with nearby officers for “help.”

He collapsed and died minutes later, shortly before midnight.

Harry and the defendant were "complete strangers" and had gone there with different groups of friends, Ms Ledward said.

At around 11pm, Harry, who was said to be in high spirits, approached a police officer, offering him a cigarette.

Special Constable David Smith noted Harry seemed excitable and "physically bounced" up to him but was "overall positive in his attitude towards police", the court heard.

Shortly after 11:30pm, Harry was said to have been “playfighting” with a friend when he lost his balance and fell into another person.

Harry was pushed from behind and responded "Don't touch me, because I didn't touch you", before someone slapped the back of his head, the court was told.

A friend of the defendant then fell on his back, the court heard.

Old Bailey In London
Old Bailey In London. Picture: Getty

The defendant then allegedly pushed his way towards Harry, clutching his trousers and saying: "Wot wot wot wot wot".

Someone was then heard shouting "mindi", the Somalian word for knife, as the defendant allegedly produced a blade from the waist of his trousers.

Harry then swung a punch at the defendant who is believed to have then stabbed him in the neck.

Ms Ledward said: "There is no issue that Harry's fatal injury was caused by the knife in (the defendant's) hand."

Police body-worn camera footage showed Harry moving through the crowd seeking help before he collapsed.

The defendant was allegedly seen holding a hunting knife as he ran away, the blade has never been recovered.

However, the knife’s scabbard matched the defendant’s DNA, jurors heard today.

Following reports in the media, the youth presented himself to police with his father on January 4.

He said in a statement: "The only reason I came to speak to the police on 4th January is because I saw my image being publicised on the Sun newspaper."

He admitted being in the park but said he left when he was threatened, denying the stabbing, or having a weapon.

Ms Ledward added: "The prosecution case is that (the defendant) deliberately plunged that knife into a very vulnerable part of Harry's body - his neck.

"The use of a large-bladed knife in that way and the targeting of that part of Harry's body was no accident.

"Whatever the rights or wrongs of the short few seconds of closed-fist punches being exchanged which preceded that stabbing, it was out of all proportion to any threat which Harry and his friends presented to (the defendant) and his friends)."

Supermodel Elle MacPherson, 60, opens up about cancer battle as star reveals she refused chemotherapy

Supermodel Elle MacPherson, 60, opens up about cancer battle as star reveals she refused chemotherapy

