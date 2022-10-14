Breaking News

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

14 October 2022, 17:52 | Updated: 14 October 2022, 18:20

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died
Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said.

The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for portraying Hagrid in the Harry Potter films as well as appearing as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in detective drama Cracker.

A statement from his agent read: "My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14. Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records' Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV's series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.

"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.

"James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in Golden Eye and The World Is Not Enough.

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.

"He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.

"Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time."

Coltrane was made an OBE in the 2006 New Year's honours list for his services to drama and he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

The actor is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

Tributes have since flooded in for the star.

Stephen Fry has paid tribute to Robbie Coltrane, with whom he starred in the comedy series Alfresco, following the Harry Potter actor's death aged 72.

"I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago," Fry tweeted.

"I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time.

"Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, 'Alfresco'.

"Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed."

This story is being updated

