Harry Potter fans slam Severus Snape casting rumours following backlash over US actor as Dumbledore

Harry Potter fans have hit back at HBO casting rumours. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Impassioned Harry Potter fans have criticised the rumoured casting of Severus Snape - after hitting out at claims an American actor will play Dumbledore.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reports have suggested that Black Mirror actor Paapa Essiedu may be lined up for the role of Severus Snape in a television reboot of the Harry Potter series.

The claims were made by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

The casting of Severus Snape has not been confirmed by HBO.

In the film series from 2001 to 2011, Snape was portrayed by the late Alan Rickman.

Read more: Harry Potter star Warwick Davis 'suing hospital where wife died' amid claims of 'medical negligence'

Read more: Harry Potter and the 32,000 Wannabes: Massive numbers apply for roles in new HBO series

The Gangs of London actor is tipped to play Snape in the Harry Potter TV series, according to reports. Picture: Getty

Some furious fans took to social media to hit back at the casting claims, with one stating on X: "Snape is described in the books as being a "thin man with greasy, shoulder-length black hair, a large hooked nose, sallow skin, and cold, black eyes.

"They haven't even started filming this TV series and they are already deviating from the books. Personally, I am disappointed."

The user in question includes a sketch "drawn by J.K. Rowling herself" of the fictional professor.

One user wrote: "Not trying to hate but the casting of this “Harry Potter tv show” is such a mess".

Alan Rickman as Severus Snape. Picture: Alamy

Some fans threw their support behind the British actor, with one saying on X: "He [Essiedu] was great on Gangs Of London. It's not a very Snape-like role but I assume he gave a great audition and has the necessary range to pull it off."

Another praised Essiedu, saying: "Great actor".

One user referenced Essiedu's theatre acclaim, saying: "I love Paapa Essiedu.. Saw him in The Effect at the London National Theatre a year ago and he's too good!!"

Meanwhile, Harry Potter fans recently hit back at the alleged casting of US actor and Conclave star John Lithgow as Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV reboot.

John Lithgow will reportedly play Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV series. Picture: Getty

In a post penned on X, one user wrote: "John Lithgow is a great actor. Two problems, though. He is American and 79 years old. Considering how long streaming series take to make, he will be 93 when the series is done."

Emmy-nominated actress Janet McTeer is reportedly in talks to play Professor Minerva McGonagall, according to Deadline.

Refusing to comment on the casting speculation surrounding the new series, HBO said: "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation.

"As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."