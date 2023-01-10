Readers flock to bookshops at midnight as Harry's tell-all memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

People queuing for the book at Victoria station. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Fans have descended on bookshops to buy a hardback copy of Prince Harry's autobiography after it hit shelves at midnight.

Shops across the country reopened at 12am on Tuesday for the official release of Harry's controversial memoir Spare, which was released early in Spain last week.

A handful of people waited outside WH Smith in Victoria station in central London, to be one of the first to buy a copy of the book, which contains a flood of bombshell revelations, including details of family feuds as well as Harry's experience taking drugs and losing his virginity.

Shop staff opened the doors to a swarm of customers who gathered around stacks of the book.

The first customers were handed copies as photographers captured the moment before staff started putting half price stickers onto copies and unloading them onto specially-designed shelving units near the front of the shop.

The book shot up into the best sellers list for online retailers too, with it reaching number four on Amazon's most sold list as of Tuesday morning and it receiving more pre-orders than any other book listed.

Fans grabbing copies of Harry's book. Picture: Getty

Professor Chris Imafidon, chairman of the Excellence in Education charity, from Epping, Essex, who was first in line and picked up three copies, saying he wanted to hear the story "from (the) horse's mouth".

Queuing outside the shop just before midnight, Mr Imafidon, he said he had been waiting in the station since about 9.30pm to get his hands on a copy.

Mr Imafidon said he is "extremely curious" as to why Harry left the institution, adding: "I'm more of a fan of the royal family than the individuals because the royal family have done more work for me and my charity than any political office holder."

He said he is "dazed" by reports of how much detail the duke has gone into about private family moments.

"Why? Why? You don't need that to sell. You would sell a book if you're Diana's hat or Diana's dog or Diana's... if you're linked to Diana you will still sell. Why would you go to that distance?

"I really want to know from (the) horse's mouth," he continued, adding that he hopes the book is in Harry's first person voice not in the third person.

"I really want to know why the young man would leave the country he loved, he lived in and was ready to die for, because he went to war."

Customers buying Harry's book. Picture: Getty

Sarah Nakana, 46, a surveyor from Dulwich, south London, said she had already downloaded the audiobook as she picked up a copy, saying she wanted to try to "get ahead of the British press and their narratives".

"It will just be the public getting whipped into a frenzy of anti-Harry and Meghan-ness because that's what sells - hate sells - they're monetising hate," she said.

"I was just like: 'No I just need to cut the noise here, read it and be like: 'Fine, I can move on now.'"

A bookstore window in central London is seen as Prince Harry's book Spare is released. Picture: Alamy

Ms Nakana said she was happy to see both William and Harry marry and "move on" with their lives after their mother's death but then the "consistent daily negative" press against the Duchess of Sussex got her thinking: "Sorry, what's this woman done?"

She said: "When Harry was doing his book, I was like: 'No I need to just know what his life has been because the British media tell me everyday: 'This is what it is.'

"And I hardly hear from the guy but I hear from the British press, the royal rota, the royal experts but never from him directly.

"It was just very important for me as a historical record to hear about his life because he's lived it and that's why I'm here tonight. This is him, his words, 'this is what I went through'."