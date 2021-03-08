Harry tells Oprah: UK press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids

By Asher McShane

The Duke of Sussex has called the UK's tabloid press bigoted in another startling revelation in his and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

CBS This Morning has aired further footage from Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Asked by Oprah if the couple left the UK because of racism, Harry replied: "It was a large part of it."

Harry went on to give an account of a conversation he had at a Sentebale fundraiser, at which he said he was urged by someone who is "friends with a lot of the editors": "Please don't do this with the media, they will destroy your life."

Harry goes on to say that the whole of the UK press is racially bigoted, "specifically the tabloids," but did not identify any specific publications.

He said he was told: "You need to understand that the UK is very bigoted," to which he replied: "The UK is not bigoted, the UK press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids."

He added: "But unfortunately if the source of info is inherently corrupt or racist or biased then that filters out to the rest of society."

It is the latest in a string of starting revelations in the interview that will leave the Royal Family facing a crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit out at the institution and members of the Royal Family in a series of astonishing admissions

They accused an un-named royal of racism, suggested the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing how she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

