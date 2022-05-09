Harry the actor: Prince stars in strange advert for his new eco-campaign

9 May 2022, 16:37 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 17:01

By Lauren Lewis

Prince Harry has appeared in a skit to promote his new eco-campaign Travalyst.

The Duke of Sussex donned a grey t-shirt emblazoned with "Girl Dad" and sported a pair of Apple Airpod headphones during the scene alongside Kiwi actors Dave Fane and Rena Owen.

The video, which features Harry on a run through the woods of New Zealand, marks the launch of a first initiative by the Duke's non-profit Travalyst organisation which rates tourists, rather than holidays, on their sustainability.

In the skit, Harry receives three stars out of five, later increasing to three and a half, for using only one towel, buying local honey and turning off the tap while brushing his teeth.

Footage, filmed in California, shows the Duke being approached by 'rating agent' Rhys Darby and accused of dropping a lollipop wrapper while visiting the country four years earlier with Meghan - something he denies.

"I never do... Hang on a second. How do you know that?... That's really weird," Harry responds.

Darby quips back: "It might have been a confusing time, it was windy."

"I don't think it was confusing. It was an incredible time. We had an amazing time in New Zealand. It's beautiful," says Harry.

The Duke of Sussex donned a grey t-shirt emblazoned with "Girl Dad" and sported a pair of Apple Airpod headphones during the scene alongside Kiwi actors Dave Fane and Rena Owen. Picture: Travalyst

Dave Fane, who plays a second ratings agent, then approaches and claims he is "rating Harry".

"I'm supposed to be rating Harry. You've got Harry Styley and I've got the stylish Harry," Fane says.

Harry then turns to greet Star Wars actress Rena Owen as she pulls up in a van to check in with the ratings agents, exchanging several phrases in Te Reo Maori.

The Duke tells Owen "Kei te pai' [I am fine]" after being asked who he is before admitting the rating "has got me thinking".

Harry, speaking about the skit on Maori television's current affairs programme Te Ao with Moana, said: "The Maori culture inherently understands sustainable practices and taking better care of our life-giving land, which are critical lessons we can all learn and that is why I'm here with you to share a new kaupapa.

"A few years ago I founded Travalyst, a non-profit dedicated to making sustainable tourism mainstream for all of us, and through that making systemic change. 

"Every year more and more of us want better options, and for the first time Travalyst is striving to make that reality for everybody who wants to support local communities… and looking after nature and wildlife.

"For our first campaign, we are encouraging people to flip the script. We're always being asked for our feedback on our trips and experiences, but what would happen if our holiday rated us? It's an important question to ask, and we want all of you to help us answer it."

Footage, filmed in California, shows the Duke being approached by 'rating agent' Rhys Darby and accused of dropping a lollipop wrapper while visiting the country four years earlier with Meghan - something he denies. Picture: Travalyst

He added: "I've been to Aotearoa a number of times throughout my life, and I've always felt a deep connection and respect towards the Maori people, who make me feel so welcome every time. 

"Most recently when I visited with my wife, we were touched by the connections we built and the incredible memories we have from our time there. 

"We were particularly honoured to meet with young people, who are dedicated to the Maori culture and to giving back to their communities and their country. They are rightly determined to make this world a better place for the next generation.

"We were particularly honoured to meet with young people, who are dedicated to the Maori culture and to giving back to their communities and their country. They are rightly determined to make this world a better place for the next generation."

Travalyst CEO Sally Davey said: "We really wanted to start this journey in a place where sustainability is already embedded in the destination - particularly in the local community.

"The Duke in particular is very aware of Maori culture and kaitiakitanga [guardianship] and felt very strongly, as we all did, that Aotearoa was just an ideal setting for the pilot."

The Travalyst rating tool is available in New Zealand as part of a beta initiative encouraging sustainable travel.

