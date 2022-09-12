'We smile knowing you and grandpa are reunited': Harry's heartbreaking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

12 September 2022, 09:34 | Updated: 12 September 2022, 10:03

Prince Harry has released a tribute to his grandmother the Queen, thanking her for her "infectious smile"
Prince Harry has released a tribute to his grandmother the Queen, thanking her for her "infectious smile". Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prince Harry has released a statement to the Queen, saying he smiles "knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He paid tribute to his grandmother's "unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy".

He said: "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen - and in mourning her loss - we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

"She was globally admired and respected.

"Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."

He went on: "Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings"."

He then appeared to address her directly, saying: "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.

"You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."

He then promised to "honour" his father in his new role as King, before thanking his grandmother for her commitment and her "infectious smile".

"Thank you for your commitment to service," he went on.

"Thank you for your sound advice.

"Thank you for your infectious smile.

"We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Harry and Meghan reading tributes outside Windsor Castle
Harry and Meghan reading tributes outside Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and Princess Catherine on a walkabout in Windsor.

The four met crowds and read tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.

The walkabout provided a glimmer of hope that the death of the Queen could be a motivation for Harry and the now-Prince of Wales William to reconcile.

Plans are reportedly being drawn up by Buckingham Palace for the pair to be stood next to each other at her funeral next week - unlike at the funeral of Prince Philip, when they were separated by their cousin.

Updates to follow

