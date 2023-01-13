Harry: 'I left out details about Charles and William as they'll never forgive me and I worry about Charlotte and Louis'

Harry says he kept out details about William and the King. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry has revealed he has omitted some details about the King and William because they would never forgive him – despite making heaps of damaging allegations in his memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex dropped bombshells in his book as he levied accusations about Charles' behaviour to him and physical encounters with William.

But he has now insisted he held back and has called for "some accountability" and an apology to Meghan Markle.

He told The Telegraph that he could not give his version of events without directly referring to members of the royal family.

"But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know," he said.

"Because I don't think they would ever forgive me. Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway.

"But the way I see it is, I'm willing to forgive you for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I'm delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability.

"And an apology to my wife."

He insisted he could have written two books by including the material he left out, and gave it to his ghost writer JR Moehringer for context before deciding to omit it from Spare.

The book became the fastest selling non-fiction book ever, despite much of it being reported over several days when it was accidentally released early in Spain.

The title comes from a phrase about "the heir and the spare" – Harry seeing himself as playing second fiddle to William.

In the interview, Harry referenced that with respect to his brother's children: "And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

He also said he is not trying to tear down the monarchy but "save them from themselves".