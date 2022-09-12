End of William and Harry’s feud? Brothers to bond as they could ‘walk side by side’ at Queen’s funeral

William and Harry could be reunited once more at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prince William and Prince Harry could be side-by-side at Queen Elizabeth's funeral after the feuding brothers and their wives put their differences aside for a surprise walkabout in Windsor on Saturday.

The pair have had a tumultuous relationship and were separated by their cousin at the funeral of Prince Philip last year.

But Buckingham Palace is now reportedly drawing up plans for them to walk side-by-side behind the coffin of their grandmother the Queen, offering a glimpse of hope of a reconciliation between the two.

It comes after they came together for a walkabout in Windsor on Saturday, joined by their wives Kate and Meghan.

All dressed in black, they walked met crowds and viewed tributes outside Windsor Castle.

Charles Rae, the royal commentator, told LBC that William asked Harry and Meghan if they would like to join them an hour before they emerged, having long-planned to do a walkabout.

A spokesperson for William confirmed that the now-Prince of Wales had initiated the "show of unity", saying: "The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales.

"The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family."

The Times said it only went ahead after extended negotiations between the Prince of Wales' camp and the Sussexes that delayed them by 45 minutes.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday September 19.

Until then, from 5pm on Wednesday, the Queen's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall.

The closed coffin will be placed on view and thousands of people are expected to queue in order to pay their respects.

It will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on the day of the funeral.

Official guidance, published on Monday, warned mourners to expect long queues - possibly overnight - and bring food, drink, weather-appropriate clothing and a portable phone charger.

Currently Her Majesty's coffin is at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Queen's cortege completed its six hour journey from Balmoral Castle just before 4:30pm on Sunday and was greeted by crowds of mourners who quietly applauded.

Princess Anne - the Princess Royal, and the Queen's only daughter - and her sister in law the Countess of Wessex, who is married to Prince Edward, were among the group meeting the Queen as her coffin arrived in Edinburgh.

Sophie was seen comforting Anne as the coffin arrived.

Her Majesty will lie in the Throne Room until Monday afternoon when the coffin will be transported just under two miles to St Giles' Cathedral.

King Charles and Camilla, his Queen Consort, will travel to Edinburgh from London on Monday to take part in the procession.

The Queen will lie in the cathedral for the rest of the day.

People will be able to visit from 5pm, although officials have warned they may face a long wait - perhaps several hours.