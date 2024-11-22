'We will never forget you till our last breath': Family of Harshita Brella pay tribute - as manhunt continues for killer

Harshita
An international manhunt was launched after Harshita Brella's body was discovered in a car boot in East London. Picture: Family handout

By Flaminia Luck

The family of Harshita Brella say they will "never forget you till our last breath" in a tribute released to the 24-year-old.

Northamptonshire Police detectives believe Ms Brella was murdered in Corby on the evening of November 10 before her body was driven to Ilford in east London in the car boot the next day.

An international manhunt was launched after her body was discovered in the silver Vauxhall Corsa parked in Brisbane Road in the early hours of November 14.

Ms Brella is believed to have been strangled, with her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23, named by police as a prime suspect in her killing.

The coupled married in an arranged ceremony in March this year, and Ms Brella only moved to the UK in April from her home in Delhi.

brella
Her family said: "We miss you in every very moment of our life". Picture: Family handout

In a tribute released through Northamptonshire Police on Friday, Ms Brella's family said:

"Harshita, you left this world but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there.

"We will never forget you till our last breath. Always stay with us.

"We miss you in every very moment of our life."

Read more: Chilling CCTV released of Harshita Brella and prime murder suspect husband on night she was killed

Read more: Inquest to open into killing of Harshita Brella - as police release CCTV images of prime suspect

Northamptonshire Police have named Pankaj Lamba as the prime suspect in the murder
Northamptonshire Police have named Pankaj Lamba as the prime suspect in the murder. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

A neighbour of Ms Brella has revealed she heard two blistering rows, one involving a woman who "sounded scared", in the days before her body was discovered.

Chief Inspector Paul Cash told a press conference in Kettering: "Inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband Pankaj Lamba.

"We suspect Lamba transported Harshita's body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country.

A murder inquiry was launched after her body was found inside the boot of the vehicle on Brisbane Road in Ilford, east London, close to an entrance to Valentines Park in the early hours of Thursday.

Police also released a chilling CCTV image of Harshita and her husband on the day she is thought to have been killed.

The image police released was of Ms Brella and Lamba together at a boating lake in Corby.

Police released a CCTV image of Harshita Brella and her murder suspect husband Pankaj Lamba on the day she is thought to have been killed
Police released a CCTV image of Harshita Brella and her murder suspect husband Pankaj Lamba on the day she is thought to have been killed. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

The couple married in March but by September, Ms Brella reported her husband for alleged domestic violence, was made the subject of a domestic violence protection order and rehoused in a refuge.

Lamba was ordered not to harass her. The order expired in October.

She last called her family in India in November 10, the day she is thought to have died.

Her sister said the family thought something was off when they weren't able to contact her for two days.

Police are now reviewing how the domestic violence probe was handled.

They rang the police, who tracked down found her body in Ilford.

Ms Brella's parents have said they want justice for their daughter.

Police believe Pankaj Lamba has fled the country
Police believe Pankaj Lamba has fled the country. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

On Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said detectives want to hear from people who were in the area around Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way on the evening of November 10, and who may have dashcam footage or other information that could assist the investigation.

A police spokesman confirmed Ms Brella had previously been the victim of domestic violence and in early September was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Northamptonshire Police have also made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of previous contact between the force and Ms Brella.

A view of the property in Skegness Walk in Corby, Northamptonshire
The Times reported neighbours described the Skegness Walk address as a multiple occupancy property that had previously housed up to 12 people. Picture: Alamy

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, from the East Midlands Special Operations major crime unit, said: "Our inquiries have established that Pankaj and Harshita were in the area of the boating lake on Sunday evening, and as part of our ongoing investigation we have carried out searches in the surrounding area.

"We know that it's a busy part of the town and there will have been a lot of passing traffic.

"As such, we're appealing to anyone who was in Corby between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, November 10, specifically in the area around the Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way.

"If you have any dashcam footage, or other information that may be relevant to the investigation, however small, please contact us as soon as possible.

"Any information you have may help us piece together exactly what happened to Harshita and help bring her killer to justice."

Anyone with information about Ms Brella's death can contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting Operation Westcott, online or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

