New images of missing Harvey Parker, 20, released as family 'increasingly concerned' for his welfare

21 December 2021, 18:14 | Updated: 21 December 2021, 18:23

New images of Harvey leaving a nightclub have been released
New images of Harvey leaving a nightclub have been released. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

New images of a missing 20-year-old leaving a nightclub before he vanished have been released as his family grow increasingly worried for his wellbeing.

Harvey Parker, from Lambeth in south London, was last seen leaving Heaven Nightclub near Charing Cross Railway Station at about 2.15am on December 17.

He left alone and there is no reason for him to have gone missing, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, from the Central South Safeguarding Unit, said: "We have not been able to contact Harvey and his family have still heard nothing from him.

"There is no reason why he should have gone missing and his family and friends are extremely worried by his disappearance.

"To assist the public, we are releasing images of Harvey from the night he went missing. We know he was last seen on CCTV on Craven Street, walking south towards Embankment.

Harvey was seen leaving Heaven nightclub alone on Friday
Harvey was seen leaving Heaven nightclub alone on Friday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"This is a terrible ordeal for Harvey's family and friends and I would urge anyone who saw him or has any information to contact police immediately."

Police continue to make CCTV enquiries. The force said his family are "growing increasingly concerned for his welfare".

He is described as 5ft 8ins and of a slight build.

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3134/18DEC21.

