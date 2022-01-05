Breaking News

Body recovered from Thames as police search for missing Harvey Parker

Harvey Parker's family has been informed of the body's recovery. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

The family of Harvey Parker has been alerted after a man's body was recovered from the Thames.

The Metropolitan Police has been searching for the missing 20-year-old since he vanished after leaving Heaven Nightclub in central London in December.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution alerted police to a body in the Thames just before midday on January 4.

Officers brought the body out of the river near Embankment, Westminster, and although formal identification is yet to take place, Harvey's family has been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, of the Central South Command Unit, said: "Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen.

"We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information.

"We are also asking for media to please respect the family’s privacy at this challenging and difficult time."

Harvey was last seen at about 2.15am on Friday, December 17, leaving the club near Charing Cross Railway Station, a short walk from Embankment.