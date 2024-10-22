Harvey Weinstein 'diagnosed with rare bone marrow and blood cancer'

22 October 2024, 10:57

Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer
Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood producer who was jailed for rape, has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Weinstein, 72, is suffering from chronic myeloid leukaemia, a kind of cancer that affects the bone marrow and white blood cells, according to multiple reports in the US.

A representative for the disgraced producer declined to comment, adding that he felt "profound dismay at the speculation surrounding his medical condition".

"It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse," the spokesman added.

"Out of respect for Mr Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment."

Read more: Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in 'stable' condition after emergency heart surgery

Read more: CPS drops indecent assault case against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein. Picture: Getty

According to the NHS, chronic myeloid leukaemia is "usually treatable".

Weinstein is undergoing treatment at the Riker's Island prison facility in New York, where he is being held as he awaits a retrial.

The retrial relates to a 2020 rape conviction in Manhattan that was overturned earlier this year.

Weinstein is also serving a 16-year prison sentence for rape and sexual misconduct after an incident in which he appeared uninvited in a woman's hotel room at a Los Angeles film festival.

Weinstein became one of the most prominent focuses of the #MeToo movement in 2017. Multiple women came forward with accounts of his alleged behaviour.

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this year the Crown Prosecution Service in the UK said it had discontinued its indecent assault case against Weinstein following a review of the evidence, saying "there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

The former Hollywood film producer was facing two criminal charges of alleged indecent assault against a woman, who is now aged in her 50s, in London in 1996.

Weinstein has denied all allegations against him.

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein before his arrest. Picture: Alamy

He has had several health issues in recent years, and underwent emergency heart surgery last month.

He was hospitalised earlier this year after getting Covid-19 and pneumonia in both lungs.

He also underwent treatment for diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, and fluid on his heart and lungs.

Weinstein was one of Hollywood's most prominent producers over multiple decades, producing many major critical and commercial successes, including Pulp Fiction, The English Patient, Good Will Hunting, Gangs Of New York and Shakespeare In Love.

In 2020 he was stripped of his honorary CBE awarded for his contribution to the British film industry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chris Kaba.

'You've been trained by Hollywood': Met's 'most controversial marksman' dismisses call for police to 'shoot lower'

Giovanni Pernice is returning to British screens

Axed Strictly star Giovanni Pernice 'wouldn't change' his teaching style after Amanda Abbington allegations

Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death

Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death

Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'

Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'

Exclusive
Suella Braverman has said a Met marksman should "never" have been charged with the murder of Chris Kaba

'Courageous' Met marksman 'should never have been charged' with murder of Chris Kaba, Suella Braverman says

Police Community Support Officers on patrol in Weston Super Mare, Somerset

Serving police officer charged with slew of child sex offences

Ukrainian T64 battle tank fires on the Russian troops position in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine to get £2.26bn loan from UK to help fight Russian invaders, and won't have to pay it back

Paddington's next on-screen outing releases later this year

Paddington Bear granted UK passport by Home Office

The 37-year-old has said the Egyptian businessman groped her while she worked at Harrods.

Paul Gascoigne's daughter claims Harrods owner Al Fayed groomed and sexually assaulted her

The S2 meteorite struck Earth over 3 billion years ago

Huge meteorite that hit Earth 3bn years ago 'sparked biggest tsunami in history' but 'may have helped life flourish'

Liam Payne

Liam Payne 'had cocaine in his body at time of death', official says

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Criminals could be placed under house arrest under the new sentencing plan

'House arrest to replace prison for low-level criminals', as Justice Secretary bids to cut overcrowding

File photo of British Transport Police

One man dies and 15 rushed to hospital after two trains collide in rural Wales

Protests

Protests outside Old Bailey following murder acquittal of Met marksman who shot dead Chris Kaba

File photo dated 22/08/18 of HMP Pentonville, north London, as the Government has announced 200 Albanian nationals jailed in England and Wales will be sent home for the rest of their sentence, amid concerns that UK prisons are nearing capacity.

Government launches sentencing review to explore tougher non-prison punishments amid overcrowding crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo of British Transport Police

Large emergency services presence after two trains collide in rural area of Wales

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-TRIALS-DIANA-AL-FAYED

Harrods settling over 250 claims against former boss Mohamed Al Fayed

Moldovans in Moscow cast their votes for the presidential elections

Kremlin complains as Moldova narrowly votes for closer ties with European Union in referendum
A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Girl kidnapped from outside Harrods before being drugged and sexually assaulted, court hears
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bristol

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in late teens in Bristol

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Anita Rose

Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder of Suffolk dog walker Anita Rose

c

'Devastated' family of Chris Kaba say they will 'continue fighting' after Met marksman cleared of murder
Harry Charlton (left) has been jailed

Speeding drug driver who killed 16-year-old moped rider after running red light jailed

Paul Andrews, who was known by his stage name Di'Anno, passed away at his home in Salisbury

Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dies aged 66 at Wiltshire home

Chris Kaba was shot dead by police in London in 2022

Police bodycam video shows moment Met marksman shoots dead Chris Kaba - as officer is cleared of murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

'You are not our king': Charles heckled by furious senator in Australia who tells him 'you destroyed our land'
King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their royal tour in Australia

King Charles shares 'great joy' at being back in Australia as he greets cheering crowds

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News